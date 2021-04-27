HUDSON —After Watauga softball’s 14-0 and 18-4 wins on the road against Hickory and Freedom on April 15 and April 19, respectively, last week’s 27-0 April 21 loss to South Caldwell that was stopped after three innings was a head-scratcher, even if the Spartans are the defending 4A state champions.
On Monday, April 26, the Pioneers shrugged off the earlier defeat, only losing to the Northwestern Conference’s dominant team by a respectable margin, 8-4.
“My girls came to play. They were not intimidated by the earlier letdown against a very good South Caldwell team. I am very proud of this team’s resilience," said Pioneer head coach April Yandle. "Defensively, Grace Presnell pitched well while right fielder Mattie Smith and center fielder Dagan Newsome made some outstanding defensive plays in chasing down fly balls to the outfield. Our infield also made some great plays on hard-hit ground balls. Offensively, senior left fielder Gracie Proffit and Smith got us on the board early with an RBI double and an RBI single in the first inning. And then we can’t forget Newsome, who is still only a freshman. She batted in a pair or runs in the seventh inning with a triple."
Yandle noted that the Pioneer roster is still relatively young, with six freshmen and a sophomore on the varsity.
“We have eight seniors on the roster, and they are producing with good leadership," Yandle said. "We expect a lot from those seven underclassmen and the way they are developing. They are building momentum for this team as they gain confidence at this level,” said Yandle.
Yandle said the Northwestern Conference has some "very strong softball teams, with good feeder programs at the middle school and travel ball levels," naming South Caldwell, McDowell and Alexander Central as examples.
"We have the talent, too," Yandle said. "I told our girls that they can’t look across the diamond before a game and figure that the outcome is predetermined. If we go into a game with the right mindset and use the skills that we have worked so hard to develop in our training, then we can compete with anybody and the day will be ours.”
Now 4-9 overall and 4-7 in Northwestern Conference play, Watauga closes out the regular season at home on April 28, hosting Alexander Central.
