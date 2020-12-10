BOONE – It was another clean sweep for Watauga volleyball, Wednesday night at Lentz-Eggers Gym. Exhibiting strong roster depth, head coach Kim Pryor was able to empty her bench in defeating St. Stephens, 3-0: 25-12, 25-22, 25-16.
The visiting Indians provided few scares, but nonetheless proved a ‘scrappy’ adversary, in the words of the Pioneers’ star outside hitter, sophomore Carolina Farthing.
“We had lulls in the middle of this match, especially,” said Farthing. “St. Stephens kept their energy up, and they were very scrappy in their ability to dig and keep the ball in play. We have a deep bench. Our substitution of players did not hurt because we play together all of the time. We just need to maintain our focus and not play down to any opponent’s level at any time.”
Pryor said she was very proud of her players’ resilience. As suggested by Farthing, there were times when the Pioneers got complacent and permitted their energy level and attack intensity to fall. When that occurred, St. Stephens would inevitably rally and close the gap. In the second and third sets, the Indians jumped out to early leads as Watauga seemed at times confused in unfamiliar lineups. But in every case, the Pioneers gathered themselves and came back with conviction.
“I am really proud of these girls,” said Pryor, “for their ability to dig deep and come back.
“Like a lot of the Northwestern Conference teams,” added Pryor, “St. Stephens is getting better. They have a couple of stronger hitters and they really did a nice job of fielding our kill shots and strong serves to keep the ball in play, then work it to those hitters. We had some nice rallies, which is always fun.”
Farthing and fellow sophomore middle hitter Brooke Scheffler were among several Pioneers showing strong serving skills against St. Stephens. Scheffler was credited with two service aces to go along with her 13 kills and 12 digs. Farthing’s stat line included 15 kills and 12 digs. Megan Patton again stepped deftly into the role of designated server, recording 32 assists, 14 digs, and two service aces.
Now undefeated in NWC play at 7-0 (7-1 overall), on Mon., Dec. 14, the Pioneers travel to Marion to face another rising conference opponent in McDowell, then return home on Wed., Dec. 16, to take on Morganton-Freedom.
Current NWC Standings:
- Watauga (7-0 NWC, 7-1 overall)
- Hickory (5-1, 5-1)
- McDowell (5-2, 5-2)
- Alexander Central (3-4, 4-4)
- St. Stephens (2-5, 3-5)
- South Caldwell (1-5, 1-6)
- Freedom (0-6, 0-7)
