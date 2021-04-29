BOONE — Nobody could have wished for a better Senior Night than the Watauga girls soccer blowout, 9-0, over Alexander Central. Five Pioneers found the back of the net for goals, including four by Georgia Parker and two by Lucy Walker.
The other three goals were recorded by Shaelyn Sheaff, Brelyn Sturgill, and Katie Durham.
Shaeff was also credited with three assists, while Parker and Lily Brown recorded two assists and Durham one.
It was a balmy, late spring evening with only the scantest of breezes wafting across the Jack Groce Stadium soccer field. Seniors Abby Kamp, Paxton Pruess, Sheaff were celebrated during pre-game ceremonies, complete with gifts of flowers and parent introductions.
It took a little less than seven minutes for Sheaff to draw the proverbial first blood, slipping the ball past the Cougar goalkeeper to start the virtual avalanche of Pioneer goals. Parker was credited with the assist from the left side.
Just 21 seconds later, Walker received a pass on the run, some 10 yards outside of the right goalpost. Two touches later, she rifled a worm-burner along the ground underneath a diving goalkeeper for the second Watauga goal – and the rout was on.
Parker’s first goal came with the first half clock winding down to the midway point. She manufactured a fast-break run down the left side, squared herself some 10 yards left of the goal, then powered a shot across the face of the goal in front of the goalkeeper. The perfectly place shot slammed into the side of the goal, just inside the right upright.
By the third goal and dominant play by the Pioneers in controlling possession and seizing counterattack opportunities, the outcome was all but decided. With 4:13 remaining in the game, the Pioneers’ ninth goal triggered the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s “mercy rule” and the game was called.
“We couldn’t have scripted a better Senior Night,” said Watauga head coach Chris Tarnowski. “These three seniors are very special in that their leadership made my job easier when I joined the program a couple of years ago as a young head coach.”
Sheaff suggested that the way this year played out after the pandemic-impacted season a year ago shorted the several seniors graduating in 2020.
“I am really proud of this team. We lost several senior last year and brought in a good number of freshmen this year, so the team chemistry really changed. When you play with the same teammates, really beginning with High Country United, travel ball, and into high school, you gain a measure of comfort in what to expect from the other players on your team. This year, we had to build those relationships and that chemistry. Because of last year’s pandemic, we didn’t get to play much even with the girls who are sophomores now. So we really have two years’ worth of newcomers as well as the graduation of last year’s seniors. We came together. It may not have been the best Watauga season ever, but it was a great season,” said Sheaff.
Now the Pioneers will prepare for the upcoming state playoffs after finishing the season 9-3, including two narrow losses to league champion Hickory and one loss to St. Stephens. After going undefeated, Hickory will get the higher seed in the playoffs as the Northwestern Conference leader. Watauga and St. Stephens tied for second place in conference and both teams are predicted to receive invitations to the state tournament.
