BOONE — What started out as a calm spring day in the High Country turned blustery with gusting winds at Jack Groce Stadium on April 29 for the four-team, high school track and field competition hosted by Watauga. Also participating were Alexander Central, Freedom-Morganton and Avery County.
Alexander Central’s Cougars and Watauga’s Pioneers dominated by the boys and girls events. The visitors from Taylorsville edged WHS, 99-97, in the girls’ team competition, with Freedom (21) and Avery (14) a distant third and fourth, respectively.
The boys’ team results were similar, but Watauga and ACHS tied at the top with 99 points each. Freedom (34) and Avery (27) had respectable third and fourth place team finishes.
Girls Competition Highlights
4x800 Relay – Watauga was the only team entered, finishing 11:33.40.
100 Hurdles – Freedom senior Lee Kania ran 17.93, finishing just ahead of ACHS junior Alysha Early’s 18.08. Watauga senior Ava Williamson was a little more than a second behind at 19.31.
100 Meter Dash – Alexander Central swept the top two spots with Layna West (13.81) and Gracie Harrington finishing first and second, respectively. Avery picked up some valuable team points with Carter Peterson’s (14.53) third place finish. Watauga underclassmen Abby Keller (junior, 14.74) and Karla Ruiz (soph., 15.15) were fourth and fifth.
4x200 Relay – Watauga surprised the field with a first place finish in 2:01.73. Alexander Central was second in 2:02.94.
1600 Meter Run – The Pioneer ladies’ cross country star, junior Sidra Miller, lapped several in the field and finished 20 seconds ahead of her closest rival. Miller finished in 5:32.11, while Pioneer sophomore Gwendolyn Anderson was second at 15:52.59. Watauga freshman Rachel Cathey completed the 1-2-3 sweep in 5:53.62.
4x100 Relay – Alexander Central showed some speed in capturing the event, in 45.27, with Watauga second in 46.74 and Avery third in 47.45.
400 Meter Dash – Watauga dominated the field, finishing 1-2 with freshman Madison Combs (1:05.04) outpacing senior Kendall Reece (10a9.43). Alexander Central’s Abigail de Jarnette was third (1:14.78).
300 Meter Hurdles – Avery County’s Lillie Ward was the only runner, finishing in 58.83.
800 Meter Run – In what turned out to be a battle of sophomores, Watauga’s Andrianna Rink (2:40.47) outlasted Freedom’s Katie Deacon (2:41.68), followed by three more Pioneer sophs in Caroline Beach-Verhey (2:47.66), Moriah Bollman (2:49.44) and Virginia St. Clair (2:50.65). Watauga freshman Rowena Brown crossed the line in sixth (2:56.23).
200 Meter Dash – It was a photo finish, with Watauga freshman Madison Combs tying Alexander Central junior Layna West for first place honors. Both were credited with 28.45. Watauga senior Kendall Reece was third in 29.11 and Freedom freshman Amy Walton fourth in 29.46.
4x400 Relay – Watauga A finished first in 4:42.10, while Watauga B was just a half-second behind in the runner-up position, in 4:42.68. Freedom A was a distant third in 4:52.36.
Long Jump – Alexander Central freshman Hallie Jarrett leaped 14 feet, 9.25 inches to win the event, followed by Cougar teammate, junior Maya Adams (14-05.00). Watauga junior Lydia Rothrock was third with a jump of 13-04.00.
Triple Jump – Alexander Central posted a 1-2 finish with Kaley McDaniel (30-09.00) and Alysha Early (30-08.00). Watauga’s Lydia Rothrock was third (29-01.50).
High Jump – Alexander Central had the only two competitors in the high jump, with senior Gracie Harrington (4-10.25) besting sophomore teammate Kaley McDaniel (4-08.25).
Pole Vault – Watauga swept the top four places, with Sarah Goode (11-00.00), Ella Nelson (10-00.00), and freshmen Emma Martin and Olivia Burroughs coming in at 6-00.00.
Shot Put – Alexander Central muscled to a 1-2-3 sweep of the event with Alysha Early (31.03.00), Cawreen Cook (28-05.00), and Allison Lasher (28-04.00). Watauga freshman Olivia Burroughs finished fourth (26-11.00).
Discus – The Cougars’ Allison Lasher hurled the discus 82 feet, 11 inches to capture the event, while Watauga freshman Olivia Burroughs surprised the large, 13-athlete field by capturing second, with a 73-foot throw.
Boys Competition Highlights
- 4x800 Relay – Watauga dominated Alexander Central. The Pioneers’ 9:33.40 was nearly a full minute ahead of the Cougars’ 10:22.00.
- 110 Meter Hurdles – Pioneer sophomore Davis Hunt dominated with a 16.89 finish, well ahead of fellow sophomore teammate Isaiah Shirley (19.77).
- 100 Meter Dash – Alexander Central senior Kobe Burns blistered to an 11.61 finish, ahead of Freedom’s Jalen Kee (12.02) and Watauga’s Orlando Leon (12.12).
- 4x200 Relay – Avery A finished first with a time of 1:35.42, ahead of ACHS (1:41.42) and Avery B (1:41.67).
- 1600 Meter Run – Watauga finish 1-2-3 thanks to the efforts of Rien Freeman (4:46.34), Ethan Cannon (4:47.75), and Korbin Anderson (4:53.52).
- 4x100 Relay – Alexander Central dominated with a respectable 45.27, while Watuaga came in second, 46.74 and Avery A third, 47.45.
- 400 Meter Dash – Freedom’s Tay Lowdermilk won the grueling sprint in 56.09, while Watauga took the next three spots with Eli Lyons (58.02), Mark Mellon (58.77), and Nathaniel Cox (59.79).
- 300 Meter Hurdles – Watauga sophomore Davis Hunt (46.37) finished well ahead of ACHS’ Landon Wike (48.86) and Avery’s Jack Crenshaw (49.29).
- 800 Meter Run – Alexander Central’s Luke Kiziah finished first (2:10.87), with Freedom’s Dalton Brittain second (2:11.29). Watauga’s high finisher was Sam Nixon (fifth, 2:23.79).
- 200 Meter Dash – A pair of Alexander Central seniors posted a 1-2 finish in the event, with Daniel Cruz (23.91) and Daniel Morgan (24.89). Watauga’s top finisher was freshman Nick Aparicio (sixth, 25.42).
- 4x400 Relay – Avery County topped the field in 3:42.05, followed by Freedom 3:50.41. Watauga A was third (3:53.79).
- Long Jump – In a large field of 17 competitors, Drew Costello, a Freedom junior, won the event with a jump of 20 feet, 10.75 inches. Watauga’s Trey Thompson was second (20-04.00).
- Triple Jump – Watauga sophomore Trey Thompson was first with a leap of 38 feet, 1 inch. Alexander Central was second and third with the efforts of Lance Justice (37-11.00) and Kellen Hartman (34-07.50).
- High Jump – The Cougars’ Kellen Hartman was first (5-08.00), with Watauga’s Davis Hunt second (5-06.00).
- Pole Vault – Watauga’s Henry Coatney was clearly the class of the field in posting a 13-00 foot vault, three feet higher than Alexander Central’s second place vaulter, Nolan Heath (10-00)
- Shot Put – A tight race for the top three spot saw Alexander Central go 1-2 with Deyante Calhoun (40-10.50) and Russell Fraiser (40-06.00). Watauga sophomore Isaiah Shirley was in the mix with a throw of 40-01.50, good enough for third place.
- Discus – Alexander Central swept the top three spots, with Jachin Jenkins (128-02), Isaiah Howell (94-09), and Connor Zink (93-05). Watauga freshman Brody Martin was fourth at 92-05.
