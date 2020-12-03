HICKORY – Home field advantage did not help the Hickory cross country team while hosting the Watauga harriers. The Pioneers handily won both the men’s and the women’s sections of the Northwestern Conference dual meet on Thursday, in Hickory.
The Pioneers’ Korbin Anderson and Rien Freeman finished within a second of each other in capturing first and second place in the men's race, running the 5000-meter course in times of 16:52.50 and 16:52.93, respectively. Anderson and Freeman are seniors, while their junior teammates Ethan Cannon and Haden Miller came across the finish line in third and fourth place with times of 17:40.57 and 17:47.75.
Watauga’s dominance in this race was reflected in the team scores (low score is better). Watauga recorded a team score of 16, vs. a Hickory team score of 47. Only Hickory’s Jack McIntosh fifth place finish (17:48.82) spoiled the Pioneers sweep of the top 10 places. The top five places of each team’s runners are used to calculate the team scores, but Watauga placed in 13 of the top 18 to cross the finish line.
Pioneer Women Dominate, Too
The Pioneer women were even stronger relative to their opponents among the Red Tornadoes’ runners. Pioneer juniors Sidra Miller (19:39.00) and Sophie Beach (20:15.00) were first and second, but Watauga also swept the top seven places in the 5000-meter run and 13 of the top 17 finishes. Miller and Beach were followed by Pioneers Gwendolyn Anderson (20:20), Rachel Cathey (20:42). Brianna Anderson (21:15), Moriah Bollman (21:17), and Izzy Browman-Fulks (21:27) in the top seven. After Hickory’s Laney Dettlebach (21:40) finished in eighth, Watauga’s Ella Triplett (21:50) and Andriana Rink (22:16 rounded out the top 10 by placing eighth and ninth, respectively.
Team scores for the women’s division: Watauga 15, Hickory 50
