BOONE — A quintet of Pioneers led Watauga volleyball to a 3-set victory on Sept. 13 at Lentz Eggers Gym, 25-9, 25-20, 26-24.
The Lions of Swannanoa, an Asheville suburb, hardly had a chance in the opening set and things didn't get much better as the evening progressed.
Selected Individual Statistics
- Megan Patton — 20 assists, 19 digs, 1 ace
- Brooke Scheffler — 19 kills, 10 digs
- Caroline Farthing — 15 kills, 16 digs
- Kenzie Baldwin — 16 digs, 5 assists
- Brelyn Sturgill — 15 assists, 8 digs, 4 kills, 4 aces
Now 7-2 as they finished non-conference play against Asheville Christian, the Pioneers open Northwestern Conference play at home vs. South Caldwell on Sept. 15. The varsity's opening volley is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Lentz Eggers Gym. The Spartans are 1-6 on the season, to date.
On Sept. 16, Watauga will host another non-conference match against a strong Foard team from Newton. The Tigers are 6-1 on the season, 2-1 in Western Foothills 3A Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.