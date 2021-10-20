WEST JEFFERSON — Watauga High School's volleyball teams buttoned down the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference championships on Oct. 18 at both the varsity and junior varsity levels with convincing sweeps over Ashe County.
Led by Brooke Scheffler's 15 kills and Brelyn Sturgill's 25 assists and three service aces, the Pioneer varsity defeated the Huskies in straight sets, 25-6, 25-19, 25-11.
The Pioneer junior varsity had only a little trouble with the Huskies' JVs, requiring only two sets to win the best of three format, 25-19, 25-18.
The Pioneer varsity closes out the regular season on Oct. 20 with a non-conference tilt at T.C. Roberson. Seedings for the North Carolina state playoffs is scheduled to take place on Thursday, Oct. 21, with first round matches slated for Saturday, Oct. 23.
Watauga completed the 2021 regular season with a 17-4 overall record, 10-0 in Northwestern Conference play.
SELECTED VARSITY STATS
- Brelyn Sturgill: 25 assists, 3 aces
- Bethany Pryor: 4 kills, 4 blocks
- Faith Watson: 6 kills, 3 blocks
- Brooke Scheffler: 15 kills, 6 digs
- Sadie Sharpe: 18 digs
- Caroline Farthing: 9 kills, 2 aces, 10 digs
SELECTED JUNIOR VARSITY STATS
- Brooklyn Stanbery: 6 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs
- Kasey Gragg: 7 kills, 2 aces
- Kaitlyn Darner: 6 digs
- Madi Combs: 13 assists
- Olivia Kop: 5 digs
