MOUNT HOLLY -- Although several Pioneer girls posted strong individual performances, Watauga's middle school team finished second to host Mountain Island Charter. Team results: Mountain Island 80.5 points, Watauga 52.5, and Lincoln Charter 12.
SELECTED HIGHLIGHTS
- 55 Meter Hurdles -- Watauga's Katie Matheson placed fourth (11.62) as the top finisher in Heat 2. Mountain Island's Aniya Hawkins was the top finisher in Heat 1 to capture the event (10.68). Also running in Heat 1, Lincoln Charter's Molly Smith was second (10.85) and Mountain Island's Laura Lamm was third (11.55)
- 100 Meter Dash -- Mountain Island took 1-2-3, with Jaida McGrew taking top honors in a time of 12.57. The Pioneers' Kaitlyn Darner was awarded fourth (14.21)
- 1600 Meter Run -- Watauga swept the top two spots with Sydney Cate Townsend in first (5:53.53) and Janie Beach-Verhey less than three second behind in second (5:56.28)
- 4x100 Relay -- Mountain Island ran away with the event (52.92), with Watauga 'B' finishing second (58.87)
- 400 Meter Dash -- Although she was less than a second behind Mountain Island's Jaida McGrew (1:08.56), Watauga's Gracyn Blanton took home third place (1:09.52), also behind Mountain Island's second place finisher, Natalie Patton (109.20). The Mountain Island girls ran in a highly competitive Heat 2, while Blanton was the top finisher in Heat 3 where the next runners were more than 10 seconds behind
- 300 Meter Hurdles -- Mountain Island swept the 1-2-3 positions, with Watauga's Maggie Barnes awarded fourth (1:02.01). Mountain Island's Aniya Hawkins was first in 56.85
- 800 Meter Run -- Watauga swept the top four spots, including Sydney Cate Townsend (2:45.40), Janie Beach-Verhey (2:46.46), Sydney Moretz (3:04.32) and Hadley Carpenter (3:05.83)
- 200 Meter Dash -- Mountain Island dominated the event, with Natalie Patton's 28.00 for first. Watauga's Sophia Kop finished in fifth (30.51)
- 3200 Meter Run -- Mountain Island's Rylan Breath (13:39.95) outpaced Watauga's Anna Morris (16:36.38)
- 4x400 Relay -- Watauga 'A' was first in 5:00.50, followed by Watauga 'B' in 5:24.19. Lincoln Charter was third in 6:04.72
- Shot Put -- Mountain Island's Amariah Bankston was the clear winner with a heave of 30-02.50, followed by Watauga athlete Sara Smith's second place effort of 26-10.75
- Discus -- Lincoln Charter's Avery Wehunt captured top honors with a throw of 53-10, with Mountain Island's Amariah Bankston in second at 52-08.00, and Watauga's Sara Smith in third with a 51-01.50
- Long Jump -- [1] Rylan Breath, Mountain Island, 13-00.25; [2] Sydney Helms, Watauga, 12-08.00; [3] Kaitlyn Darner, Watauga, 11-08.00; [4] Athena Elliott, Watauga, 11-05.25
- High Jump -- Mountain Island's Jaida McGrew claimed first with a leap of 4-02.00. Watauga's Sydney Helms and Mountain Island's Kylee Bingham tied for second at 4-00.00. Watauga's Katie Matheson was fourth (3-10.00) and Maggie Barnes fifth (3-08.00)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.