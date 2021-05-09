BOONE -- With sterling performances in the sprints, distance running, and jump events, Watauga was the top team performer in the Wednesday, May 5, four-way team competition at Jack Groce Stadium.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Team Scores
- Watauga 99
- Alexander Central 93
- South Caldwell 63
- McDowell 15
- 4x800 Relay -- In capturing the event, Watauga (8:48.82) finished almost a minute and 15 seconds ahead of second place Alexander Central (10:02.00). In non-scoring efforts, Watauga B and Watauga C finished third and fourth, well ahead of fifth place South Caldwell.
- 110 Meter Hurdles -- Pioneer sophomore Davis Hunt got the home team off to a good start by capturing first with a time of 17.09, just ahead of South Caldwell junior Jaxsen Wilkerson's 17.23.
- 100 Meter Dash -- Alexander Central's Daniel Morgan (12.02) and Landon Wike (12.36) captured the top two spots, followed by Watauga's Trey Thompson in third (12.37).
- 4x200 Relay -- ACHS held sway in 1:36.88, well ahead of second place South Caldwell (1:39.93) and third place Watauga (1:43.93).
- 1600 Meter Run -- South Caldwell senior Anthony Baverso earned first place honors with a time of 4:46.79, but Watauga picked up valuable team points with Ethan Cannon (4:52.54), Micah Rushin (5:07.65) and Luke Ramsdell (5:25.85) in second, third, and fifth, respectively.
- 4x100 Relay -- [1] Alexander Central, 45.65; [2] Watauga A, 46.50; [3] South Caldwell, 46.51.
- 400 Meter Dash -- A trio of Pioneer seniors swept the event, including Korbin Anderson (54.90), Mark Mellon (55.80), and David Mims (56.40). After McDowell senior Fabian Bradley in fourth (56.80), it was Watauga junior Eli Lyons (57.20) in fifth and Pioneer freshman Micah Duvall (57.50) in sixth.
- 300 Hurdles -- Davis Hunt (45.78) and Carlton Horine (47.61) of Watauga finished first and third, respectively. South Caldwell freshman Suandreven Moore was second (46.57).
- 800 Meter Run -- It was Senior Day in the 800, with South Caldwell's Anthony Baverso (2:20.02), McDowell's Fabian Bradley (2:24.67), Alexander Central's Culver Holland (2:24.79) and Watauga's Luke Ramsdell (2:24.87) taking the top four spots. Watauga freshman Grayson Elliott placed tenth (2:48.46).
- 200 Meter Dash -- Watauga freshman Nick Aparicio (25.70) picked up a tie for second, behind ACHS senior Kobe Burns (24.40). Aparicio tied with Alexander Central's Andrew Bumgarner, a junior.
- 3200 Meter Run -- Rien Freeman ran away from the field, his 10:10.30 more than three minutes ahead of South Caldwell's Ian Roland (13:24.70).
- 4x400 Relay -- Alexander Central (3:56.90) was edged by South Caldwell (3:56.10). Watauga A (4:07.60) picked up some valuable team points by placing fourth.
- Long Jump -- Watauga finished 1-2 with strong performances by a pair of sophomores: Trey Thompson (19-00.00) and Klaus Best (18-03.00). Lance Justice, an Alexander Central senior was third (18-02.50).
- Triple Jump -- South Caldwell junior Jaxen Wilkerson (41-04.00) leaped well past the second place mark of Watauga sophomore Trey Thompson (38.10.00), who in turn was more than two feet further than Alexander Central senior Lance Justice's third place performance (36=06.00).
- Pole Vault -- At 12-00.00, Pioneer junior Henry Coatney was two feet better than his nearest competitors, Alexander Central's Nolan Heath (10-00.00) and Jacob Perez (9-00.00).
- High Jump -- Another sophomore sweep, all recording 5-04.00 with Alexander Central's Kellen Hartman and Watauga's Davis Hunt tying for first, with Carlton Horine (third) and Alexander Central senior Lance Justice (fourth) clearing the same height but with more missed attempts.
- Shot Put -- Watauga's Isaiah Shirley (38-00.50) managed a fourth place finish behind ACHS sophomore Russell Fraiser (42-11.00), Jacob Marsh (41-06.50) of McDowell, and Deyante Calhoun (39-00.00), a senior from Alexander Central.
- Discus -- It was an Alexander Central sweep, with Jachin Jenkins (129-01) a clear winner over teammates Deyante Calhoun (104-07), Russell Fraiser (97-00), and Conner Zink (94-00). Watauga's Jonathan Lutabingwa, a sophomore, picked up a team point by finishing seventh (86-04).
