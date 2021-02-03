RALEIGH — Freshman Representative Ray Pickett (R — Blowing Rock) will service on five committees for the North Carolina House of Representatives, serving as the vice chair of two of them.
Pickett was assigned to the Appropriations Committee, the Appropriations Capital Committee, Education - Universities Committee, the Transportation Committee, and the Families, Children and Aging Policy Committee.
“I’m very happy to have been appointed to these committees and look forward to working with some great people to move the 93rd District and North Carolina forward into this new decade,” Pickett said.
Pickett will serve as the vice chairman of the Education - University committee and the Transportation Committee.
Previously, Pickett told the Watauga Democrat that two of his top choices for committee assignment was transportation and education.
One of his goals for the Transportation Committee is to make it more efficient.
“We have to get these things done in an efficient manner and an affordable manner,” Pickett previously told the Watauga Democrat. “I’m seeing simple projects take years to finish and that’s absurd.”
He also said that he wants to ensure that schools have what they need.
Ray Russell (D), the previous representative for the 93rd District, served on the Appropriations on Transportation Committee, the Transportation Committee, Elections and Ethics Law Committee, Environment Committee, and the Pensions and Retirement Committee.
“I will work hard to bring the resources that are needed in Ashe and Watauga counties,” Pickett said.
More information on Pickett and the North Carolina House of Representatives can be found at www.ncleg.gov/Members/Committees/H/772
