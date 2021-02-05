Phyllis Diane Campbell, 70, of Kannapolis, N.C., passed away on February 2, 2021 at Atrium Health Cabarrus.
She was born on August 4, 1950 in Mooresville, N.C., to Charles and Eva Johnson Powers. Mrs. Campbell enjoyed her teaching career at Odell Elementary. She loved traveling with her family, going to the mountains, Disney, and was able to visit the white house at Christmas. Mrs. Campbell loved Christmas. She was a proud coach’s wife, great friend, and a good caregiver to her parents as they got older. She loved being a MiMi to her precious grandchildren and always enjoyed attending their activities they were involved in.
Mrs. Campbell is survived by her husband, Clyde “Soupy” Campbell; children, Christy Welch (John) and Russell Campbell (Sallie); grandchildren, Madison and Cameron Welch, Maxton, Charlotte, and Boone.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 7 at Glenwood Memorial Park, 273 Glenwood Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115, with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. For those who are unable to attend the graveside, you may go to the following link for the live stream https://www.facebook.com/CavinCookFuneralHomeServices/
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship being set up in her name at Mars Hill College, for an elementary education major who is a 1st generation college student. In the meantime you can make donations to that scholarship by mailing donations to Christy Welch, 365 Keystone Dr, Boone, NC 28607.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Campbell family.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
