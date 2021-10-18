Pauline Vines Hicks, 89, of Zephyrhills, FL and Vilas, N.C., died September 8 at her home in Zephyrhills.
Born August 31, 1932, to Thomas Clayton and Beulah Ward Vines, she learned the value of hard, honest work alongside her eight sisters and one brother. Pauline was a seamstress having worked at Shadowline, Inc., and Blue Ridge Shoe Factory.
Granny, as she was affectionately known to family, loved working in her flowers, traveling with family and friends and baking yeast rolls for family and church functions. She loved taking her grandchildren to Grandfather Mountain, the NC Zoo, Dollywood, Busch Gardens and Sea World. She enjoyed attending big band concerts, bluegrass and country music festivals and southern gospel music events.
She is survived by two daughters, Judy Branch of Zephyrhills, FL and Marilyn LaPorte of Spooner, WI, and a son Franklin Keith Hicks and wife Katherine of Sugar Grove. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Terri Anne Darby and Ted of Creedmoor, NC Ronnie Keith Hicks of Boone, NC, Andy Branch and special friend Glenn of Chicago, IL, Kristen Brenenstall and Jimmy of Spooner, WI, Katherine LaPorte of River Falls, WI, Beth Rhodes and Jeremy of Vilas, NC, Sara Whitney of Sugar Grove, NC and Christina Whitney of Sugar Grove, NC. Great grandchildren include Hailey Dills and Brad of Hampton, TN, Lana Natusch of Sugar Grove, NC, Nisah, Jaylin and Naeem Darby of Creedmoor, NC, Savannah and Drew Brenenstall of Spooner, WI, and Gunner and Archer Rhodes of Vilas, NC, and one great-great-granddaughter, Amara Darby of Creedmoor, NC. She is also survived by sisters Shirley Johnson and Nancy Glenn and husband Gale of Sugar Grove, NC and brother John Pete Vines and wife Jean of Christiansburg, VA. A number of nieces and nephews also survive.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband Elmo Franklin Hicks, two sons-in-law, Terry Branch and Gary LaPorte, and granddaughter April Michelle Hicks. Sisters preceding her in death include Mary Lou Carroll, Carolyn Cook (Edsel), Betty Smitherman (Lewis), Jean Dancy (Ernest), Mildred Kurek (Kenny) and Reba Robinson (Eddie).
A joint Celebration of Life will be held for Pauline Vines Hicks and Franklin Keith Hicks on Saturday, October 23, at 10:00 AM, at the Calvary Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 3112 Rush Branch Rd., Sugar Grove, NC. A private burial service will follow the celebration. The family requests no food or flowers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Gulfside Hospice, 2061 Collier Parkway, Land O Lakes, FL 34639 or the Alzheimers Association, NC Chapter, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28609.
Austin and Barnes Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.
