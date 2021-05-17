Paul Edward Rutherford, 69, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after a brief illness.
Paul was born on July 17, 1951 in Welch, West Virginia to the late RT Rutherford and Alma Thompson Rutherford.
Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, and telling a good joke. Paul lived in Jacksonville, Florida most of his life and was a lifetime fan of Gators football. Paul was a member of Meat Camp Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 21 years, Betty Rutherford; brothers, Ronald Rutherford (Debbie), Stewart Rutherford (Joyce Webber Reed); children, Adam Rutherford (Brenda), Chad Rutherford (Jennifer), Sean Rutherford, Lauren Cockcroft (Chad), Carrie Quarles (Charles), Michael Schweiger (Margaret), Matthew Schweiger (Moment); 11 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
It was Pauls wish to be cremated and no formal service held.
