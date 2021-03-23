Paul Cabell Gragg, 91, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Friday, March 19, 2021. Born June 17, 1929 in Blowing Rock, he was the son of the late William Paul and Exie Tolbert Gragg.
Cabell was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Miller Gragg; a son, Phillip Gragg; sisters, Pansy Mullins and Clara Fox; brothers, Thomas Gragg and infant Edward Gragg; and daughter-in-law, Sharon Koontz Gragg.
He is survived by a very special friend, Joyce Vines; his son Paul Gragg and wife, Angela; one sister, Martha Gragg Norris; Grandsons: David Gragg, Christopher Gragg and wife Deanna, Michael Gragg and wife Casey, Ryan Gragg and wife Antigone, Granddaughters: Jodi Gragg Stines and husband Justin, Alexis Gragg; Great-Grandchildren: Trathan Gragg, Lainey Gragg, Tatym Gragg, Baylor Gragg, Josie Stines, Jaron Stines, Charlee Gragg and Nick Lyons; and special family friends, Grace Potter and Buddy Fore; and several nieces and nephews.
A member of Oak Grove Baptist Church, Snow Lodge 363, the Shriners, and a U.S. Army veteran from the 501st Infantry Regiment of the 101st Airborne, Cabell devoted his life to God, his family, country and community. Cabell and his wife, Billie started Mountain Rest Home, Inc. in 1954 and remained active in the assisted living and long-term care industry for nearly 40 years. He was a recipient of the life-long service of excellence award from the NC Senior Living Association. Cabell was known for his sharp wit and humor, and his willingness to quietly help when he saw a need.
Funeral Services for Mr. Paul Cabell Gragg will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, March 28, 2021, Palm Sunday, at Boone United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Hampton Funeral Service. The body will lie in state on Saturday starting at 9:00 AM.
All COVID-19 Protocols shall be observed including masks and social distancing.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gragg family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or donate.lovetotherescue.org
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service of Boone is in charge of arrangements.
