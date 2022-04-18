Patsy Ray Welborn, a longtime resident of Marshall, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 16, 2021 at age 71. She was enjoying a vacation with family in Mexico.
Born in Boone, N.C., which never left her heart, Patsy was the daughter of the late Rhonda and Georgia Ray.
Patsy graduated from Appalachian State University with a degree in accounting. She had an entrepreneurial spirit, loved problem solving and was meticulous in her attention to detail. She served multiple roles in the healthcare industry prior to starting her own business, Electronic Claim Interchange (ECI) in 1987. She pioneered software that allowed ECI to mass-file medical insurance claims electronically while the industry was still paper-based. In 2004, she began consulting for healthcare companies, which she continued to date.
Patsy is widely known for her love of family and children. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Welborn; sons, John Welborn Jr. (Jesse Newman) of Oak Park, IL, and Andy Welborn (Tammy Welborn) of Marshall, IL; three grandchildren, Lynn Welborn (14), Isaac Welborn (13), and Pascal Welborn (2); and three brothers, Ronnie Ray (Jean Ray), Tony Ray (Robin Ray) and Ricky Ray (Debra Ray) all of Boone, N.C.
Patsy loved painting and gardening and passed on her passions to her children and grandchildren. She went out of her way to care for family, friends and neighbors when they were in need. In recent years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, visiting national parks in the American west and countries throughout Europe.
A gathering will be held at Pearce Funeral Home in Marshall, IL on Saturday, April 13th from 4:00 to 5:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Toys for Tots, care of the Knights of Columbus in Marshall, IL, or Samaritan's Purse’ Ukraine relief.
