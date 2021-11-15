Patricia Wilcox Cook of Boone, wife of Haden Cook, passed away April 2, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be conducted Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11 AM at the Sanctuary of First Baptist Church in Boone.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 am, prior to services, at the Church. A private graveside service for the family will take place at Mount Lawn Memorial Park.
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Cook family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.