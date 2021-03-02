Patricia C. McDonald, 93, of Saint Petersburg, Florida, died February 19, 2021.
Her family will hold a memorial event at a later date.
Patricia was the beloved wife of 61 years to Marion, and a devoted mother and grandmother. She taught math in Pinellas County (Florida) Schools for 40 years. She was an avid gardener and raised award winning African Violets. She enjoyed spending summers with friends and family in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Born December 1, 1927, she was a native and lifelong resident of Saint Petersburg. She was a graduate of Saint Petersburg High School (1944) and Florida State University (1948).
Patricia is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Barnett; son, George McDonald and his wife Judy; daughter, Sandra McDonald-Claude and her husband Wayne; grandson, Justin McDonald and his wife Stephanie; and great grandsons, Nolan McDonald and Camden McDonald.
To view full obituary:
