AUGUSTA, Ga. — Ali Mulhall of Henderson, Nev., dominated the first two skills of the Drive, Chip & Putt Nationals on Sunday, April 4, at Augusta National, paving the way for her first place finish in the Girls 14-15 age bracket.
Macy Pate of Winston-Salem, who was born in Boone and raised in the High Country until recently, placed fifth out of the 10 girls who qualified for the Nationals event.
Mulhall bested the field in both driving and chipping, and placed third in the putting.
Pate earned fourth place in both the driving and chipping skills, but faded to a tie for eighth in putting.
The nationally televised event on The Golf Channel drew a large and interested audience for both the live broadcast as well the taped broadcast shown later in the day, according to Nielsen.
The junior competitors started their journey to the Nationals at one of golf’s most prestigious venues by first competing in one of more than 300 local qualifying events. Once qualified locally, they competed in more than 60 sub-regional qualifiers, then to one of the 10 regional tourneys. They had to win a regional to qualify for the Nationals.
Drive, Chip & Putt welcomes boys and girls ages 7-15 in four different age brackets, further separated by gender. The mission is to inspire young people to take up golf at an early age and to develop in the three basic skills of the game.
