BOONE – OASIS Inc. recognizes October as national Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, one in three women and one in four men have experienced domestic violence. OASIS provides free and confidential services to victims and survivors of intimate partner violence in Watauga and Avery counties.
Domestic violence shelters across the nation served over 72,000 victims in one day alone, according to a 2017 report by the National Network to End Domestic Violence.
In the past year OASIS has served 261 individuals who have experienced intimate partner violence. For women, domestic violence is a leading cause of homelessness. OASIS offers a free and confidential emergency shelter for victims fleeing abuse. OASIS sheltered 94 individuals in the past year.
Throughout October, communities across the country will mourn for those whose lives were taken by an intimate partner, celebrate the tremendous progress victim advocates have made over the years and connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.
It is an unfortunate truth that domestic violence happens in communities all across the nation, including the High Country. Victims of domestic violence often suffer alone. Show your support for victims and survivors this month by wearing the purple awareness ribbon, learning more about how to support your local DV agency, and dispelling common myths related to intimate partner violence.
OASIS is hosting several events for DVAM 2019. In partnership with Foggy Pine Books, OASIS is hosting a DVAM Bookclub with Snyder’s No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know about Domestic Violence Can Kill Us. The bookclub will meet on Oct. 10 and Oct. 23 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Foggy Pine in Boone. Additionally, OASIS is hosting a workshop on common misconceptions about domestic violence and how to help a friend on Oct. 24 at 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m.
at the Watauga County Public Library.
Contact outreach@oasisinc.org or call (828) 264-1532 for more information.
