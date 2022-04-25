BOONE — OASIS, a non-profit agency serving survivors of intimate partner violence and sexual assault, has launched their second Alcohol-Serving Establishment Experience Survey.
The survey will collect information about patron experiences in alcohol-serving establishments in Watauga County in the past year. Data will inform and elevate the work OASIS does with employees of alcohol-serving establishments in a community effort to prevent alcohol-facilitated sexual harassment and assault.
By collecting data from community members, OASIS stated in a press release that it hopes to amplify the voices of survivors and make Watauga County a safer place for all.
“The current training is wonderful, and I’m thankful to the Sexual Violence Prevention Task Force for the hard work and dedication they put into the foundation of this project over the past four years," said Rape Prevention Education Coordinator at OASIS Kellie Bass. "I also think it’s necessary to continue learning about our community to provide relevant and realistic training for establishments.”
Participants of the survey will be entered to win a raffle prize from OASIS.
The survey is available at bit.ly/3Os4HA0.
For more information, contact Kellie Bass at kbass@oasisinc.org, or call the OASIS, Inc. offices at (828) 264-1532.
