WATAUGA — The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., has issued a winter storm warning from 7 p.m. Feb. 17 to 1 a.m. Feb. 19 for 17 counties including Ashe and Watauga.
According to NWS, the precipitation may start as a mix of snow and sleet tonight and change over to freezing rain for most locations by Thursday. Colder air could change the precipitation back to a mix of snow and sleet Thursday night.
Total snow accumulations of one to four inches and ice accumulations of 1/4 to 1/2 of an inch are expected.
Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the snow and ice and travel could be nearly impossible, according to NWS. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Blue Ridge Energy — the company that serves roughly 76,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, Alleghany, and parts of Wilkes, Avery and Alexander counties — said it is prepared and ready to respond should the severe weather predicted tonight and Thursday lead to power outages in the cooperative’s service area.
"Current predictions are for significant icing to occur in the cooperative’s service area," the cooperative said in a press release. "Ice accumulation above 1/4 inch could pose problems for power lines and lead to power outages. Blue Ridge Energy line technicians and all staff are on high alert to respond to potential outages overnight and Thursday."
Outages may be reported the following ways:
- Call 1(800) 448-2383
- By using the Blue Ridge Energy mobile app
- By text when signed up for outage texting (to sign up: be sure a mobile number is listed on the account, then text START to 70216. Then, text OUT to 70216 anytime you have an outage)
Outage statuses can be found on the cooperative’s online outage map at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on our mobile app.
The cooperative recommends having the following on hand to stay safe and comfortable in the event of outages:
- Flashlights with extra batteries
- NOAA Weather Radio or sign up for notifications from emergency and weather services on your smart phone or table
- Keep cell phones charged and have fully charged battery backups
- Extra water for drinking and cooking
- Nonperishable food items
- First aid kit, including prescription medications
