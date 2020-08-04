Nolan C. Church, Sr., 90, of Huntsville, Ohio, passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 29, 2020, at Green Hills Care Center after a long battle with shingles.
He was born in Zionville, N.C., on February 23, 1930, to the late Ivan E. and Vera (Byers) Church. Nolan was also preceded in death by two sisters.
Nolan married the former Nina Fry on August 1, 1953, in Liberty, Indiana, and she survives in Huntsville. He is also survived by son and daughter-in-law Nolan and Dawn Church, Jr., of Capital Heights, Maryland, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A veteran of the US Air Force during the Korean War, Nolan met his future wife while stationed at the 664th AC&W in Bellefontaine, Ohio. He worked as an engineer at Bendix before he retired. Nolan and Nina traveled the country for many years until returning and settling in Huntsville where Nina’s family lives. Nolan was a lifelong musician and had played in Johnny Greens band back in the day. Spending time in Florida and the mountains of North Carolina, Nolan knew many musically-inclined friends. While living in North Carolina, he was a very active member of the Mabel Methodist Church.
A Memorial Service celebrating Nolans’ life will be held at a later date at the Mabel Methodist Church, Zionville, North Carolina.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mabel Methodist Church, 5932 Old US Hwy 421, Zionville, NC 28698.
EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, Bellefontaine, Ohio, is honored to serve the Church family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com
