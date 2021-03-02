Noah Michael Scully, 22, of Valley Creek Lane, Banner Elk, N.C., the Foscoe community, passed away February 25, 2021. He was born June 26, 1998 in Boone, N.C.
Noah was a kind hearted, gentle, and loving individual. His passions, love and interests included spending time with family and enjoying the outdoors. Noah was a passionate fan of movies and music, a lover of God, and was passionate about martial arts jiu-jitsu. He loved animals and will be missed deeply by his best animal companion, “Tanto”, the family dog. Noah was an employee at Food Lion in Banner Elk for five years, and was adored and loved by his co-workers and customers.
He is survived by his loving family members; parents, Thomas Wayne Scully, Sr. and Teresa Brown Scully of the Foscoe community; and his brother, Tommy Scully of Boone.
A Memorial Service for Noah Scully will be celebrated Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021 at 6 pm at the Austin & Barnes Funeral Chapel in Boone, officiated by Rev. Michael T. McKee.
In memory of Noah, memorial donations may be made to Austin & Barnes Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.
Online condolences may be shared at www.austinandbarnesfuneralhome.com
Austin & Barnes Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Scully family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.