Janie Soucek

Watauga junior defender Janie Soucek races to secure ball in the first half of the March 17 girls soccer match vs. Hickory-St. Stephens at Jack Groce Stadium. Watauga won, 1-0.

 Photo by David Rogers

RALEIGH — After earning third place in the 3A/4A Northwestern Conference regular season, Watauga drew a tough opponent for the first round of the North Carolina 3A girls soccer tournament. On Monday, May 3, the Pioneers will travel to Shelby to take on the Big South Conference 3A champions, Crest Chargers (12-1). The time of kickoff had not yet been announced as of this writing but presumed to be in the area of 5:00 p.m.

Hickory drew the No. 2 seed and will host Marvin Ridge. The NWC's second place team, St. Stephens, was awarded the No. 12 seed and will travel to Greensboro to face No. 5 Southwest Guilford.

