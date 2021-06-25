BOONE — Nine Watauga High School student athletes will compete in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A State Track & Field Championships on Saturday, June 26, all contending for state titles in their respective events, including one relay.
Pioneer junior Sarah Goode arguably headlines the Watauga contingent after finishing the 3A West Regional girls pole vault competition a full foot and a half higher than her nearest competitor.
At the state meet, however, Goode will face stiffer competition from the likes of Bailey Tart, who also vaulted 10-06 in winning the 3A Mideast Regional. In the 3A Midwest Regional, four athletes vaulted 11 feet or higher, including Marvin Ridge senior Emma Stone at 11-09 and Cuthbertson junior Ava Studney at 11-06. In the 3A East Regional, West Carteret junior Alyssa Cooley also jumped 11-09.
In addition to Goode, Watauga will be represented in the pole vault by freshman Olivia Burroughs, who earned her spot at the state meet by placing fourth at Regionals.
On the boys side, Rien Freeman and Davis Hunt lead the Pioneers' scoring hopes. Freeman qualified in the 1600 meters and will focus on that event at the state championships, while sophomore Hunt will compete in both the 110 Meter Hurdles and the 300 Hurdles.
Faith Watson, also a sophomore, will contend in the girls Triple Jump.
Although Rachel Cathey qualified in the 3200 Meter Run, head coach Randy McDonough reported that she will forego that even and instead focus with Gwendolyn Anderson, Andriana Rink, and Sophie Beach on the 4x800 Meter Relay. Even though each of the members of that quartet ran multiple events at Regionals, as the relay team they finished second at the 3A West Regionals.
The event is being hosted by North Carolina A&T University, in Greensboro.
Girls 4x800
Rachel Cathey, Gwendolyn Anderson, Andriana Rink, Sophie Beach
Sarah Goode PV
Olivia Burroughs PV
Faith Watson TJ
Rien Freeman 1600
Davis Hunt 110 H, 300 H
Rachel Cathey 3200 (not running this event)
