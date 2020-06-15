Nellie Mae McRary Kanupp, 94 of Craig Road, Lenoir, N.C., went home to be with her Lord and and Savior, Friday, June 12, 2020.
She was born October 15, 1925 to the late Ross and Paralee Walsh McRary. She was a member of Welcome Home Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William A. Kanupp; son, Marvin C. Kanupp; stepdaughter, Barbara Jean (Bobbie); son in law, Hayden G. White; granddaughter, Kimberly D. Kanupp; sisters, Louise M. Clonch, Elmina M. Story, Gwyndolyn McCraryl; and brother in laws, Victor (Jeep) Hollars, Carl Story and Tommy (Tam) Clonch.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Claude G. Kanupp and wife, Judy of Hickory, Lonnie J. Kanupp of Lenoir; daughter, Vickey Kanupp Isaacs and husband, A. F. of Zionville, NC; six grandchildren, Harvey (Yvonne) of Virginia, Lynn Weller (Jeff) of Asheville, Jeff Kanupp (Sue) of Lenoir, Terry Isaacs (April) of Vilas,NC, Melissa Smith (Keith) of Deep Gap, NC, Kristi Rupard (Charles) of Banner Elk, NC; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; brother, Jack McRary (Ruth) of Rutherford College, NC; sister, Loretta Hollars of Lenoir; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home Chapel at 1:00 pm with Pastor Alan Perry officiating. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm. Interment will follow the service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.pendrysfuneralhome.com
Pendry's Lenoir Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the Kanupp family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.