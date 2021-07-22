Nell Miller Greene, born in Watauga County to the late Joseph Grant and Ida Watson Miller, in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Steven Bruce Greene, Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Steven Bruce Greene, Jr. and wife, Jeanell of Woodlawn, Virginia and Richard Timothy Greene of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Linnie W. Greene and Ashley Brooks; two sisters, Peggy Miller Colvin of Cheste, S.C. And Joyce Miller Rhymer and husband, Stewart of Deep Gap; and Homer Miller of Lenoir, N.C.
Nell was active in numerous community and church activities, including serving as Chair of Hudson’s 100th year celebration, and Co-Chair of Hudson United Methodist Church’s 100th year celebration, where she has been a member for 40 plus years. She served her church as chair of the Official Board, Sunday School Teacher, Layleader (3 terms), President of Methodist Women, Circle Chair Community Activities, Coalition of Hudson Heritage (the town’s 100th birthday publication), President of Hudson Community Development Association, began the annual street festival, and scored the Old Train Depot turning it into a museum. She also served on Caldwell County’s Sesquicentennial (150 year) Celebration as President of the Cancer Society and Heart Association Vice President of Telephone Pioneers. She was former editor of the Blowing Rocket Newspaper and Reporter for Hickory Daily Record and Newstopic.
