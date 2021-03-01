BOONE — Appalachian State University is set to aid in vaccine distribution after the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services approved its application to be a community distribution center.
The university can act as a vaccine distribution site to administer COVID-19 vaccines to community members — as well as to students, faculty and staff — once vaccine allotments are provided.
Chancellor Sheri Everts shared the news in her weekly campus update on Feb. 26.
“We anticipate beginning vaccine clinics in March, according to the state guidelines for the categories by which groups are prioritized for vaccination,” Everts shared in the email.
Currently, North Carolina is vaccinating those in Phase 1, 2 and those who work in education who are in Phase 3 which started on Feb. 24. On March 10, Phase 3 frontline essential workers will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
College and university staff who work in person at their work site can get the vaccine starting March 10. Everts said all other university personnel who are not prioritized into other groups — for reasons such as age or health care worker status — are in Phase 4. Students who are not eligible in the first four phases are eligible in Phase 5.
Everts said faculty, staff and students will receive an email from the university when it's time to schedule a vaccine appointment.
In her email, Everts thanked members of the emergency management team and student health services who “have been preparing and planning logistics for vaccine distribution for many months."
“I also know I speak for the entire campus when I thank President Hans and his leadership team at the UNC system office for their assistance and advocacy with the application and approval process,” Everts said in her email.
Everts also hinted that spring commencement is being planned, and that more information would be shared soon.
“We are reviewing the details carefully and consulting with public health experts to help inform our decisions with as much data as possible,” Everts said. “This is a monumental moment in the academic lives of our students and their families.”
