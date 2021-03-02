WATAUGA — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced March 1 that the state will receive 80,000 doses of the newly approved one-shot Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
NCDHHS said on that shipments are expected to arrive in the state beginning March 3.
“A third COVID-19 vaccine means North Carolina can get more people vaccinated sooner, which will save lives and slow the spread,” said Mandy Cohen, NCDHHS secretary.
AppHealthCare spokesperson Melissa Bracey said the department is expecting 2,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for Watauga County and anticipates the shipment will arrive late in the week.
Rob Hudspeth, senior vice president for Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, said they are not getting any Johnson and Johnson doses, but will assist AppHealthCare in administering the 2,000 doses.
“Since we have moved through our interest form responses for Group 1 and Group 2 and last week being able to vaccinate child care and PreK-12 staff, we have received permission from NCDHHS for Watauga County to move further into Group 3 earlier than March 10. This week we will begin vaccinating additional frontline essential workers as outlined by NCDHHS,” Bracey said.
More information on who is in Phase 3 can be found at files.nc.gov/covid/documents/vaccines/Deeper-Dive-Group-3.pdf.
One major difference with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is that it is a single dose vaccine meaning people do not have to get a second shot, according to AppHealthCare. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots each. Possible side effects from the Johnson and Johnson vaccine include a sore arm, headache, fever or feeling tired or achy for a couple of days after the vaccine, according to AppHealthCare.
AppHealthCare is determining the logistics of which vaccine clinics it will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. According to AppHealthCare, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine proved to be effective in preventing severe illness, hospitalizations and death in clinical trials.
It is important to note that no one died in the Johnson and Johnson clinical trials, Bracey said.
“With three approved COVID-19 vaccines available, it is important to note that each vaccine is safe and effective and has been studied in clinical trials,” said Jennifer Greene, AppHealthCare health director.
“We have full confidence in these vaccines and hope people will take the vaccine that is offered to them when it’s their turn. The news of a third vaccine that is a single dose provides a lot of hope, and we are very glad to have more vaccines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.