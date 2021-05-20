RALEIGH — A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, NC Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office stated that it knows how crucial high-speed, affordable internet access at home is to work, learn, socialize and get medical care.
But that infrastructure is not available to many North Carolina residents who live in unserved and underserved areas of the state, according to the department. Others may have access to high-speed internet but are unable to afford it.
North Carolinians can also now get help to pay for high-speed internet from a $3.2 billion federal program for families and households working, learning and shopping from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program provides households with a discount of up to $50 a month off of a household’s internet bill, according to the NC Department of Information Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office. That increases to $75 a month for those living on tribal lands. Eligible households can also get a one-time discount of $100 toward the purchase of a laptop, tablet or desktop computer through participating providers.
A household qualifies if the household’s income is at or less than 135 percent of federal poverty guidelines. A household can also qualify if at least one member:
- Participates in a federal benefits program, such as Medicaid, SNAP or Lifeline.
- Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program.
- Lost a job or a significant amount of income in the past year.
Received a Federal Pell Grant.
- Is part of an internet service provider’s low-income or COVID-19 program.
The Broadband Infrastructure Office at the North Carolina Department of Information Technology has launched a new Emergency Broadband Benefit Program webpage with program guidance information and an informational flyer that can be printed and posted at your establishment. The webpage can be found at www.ncbroadband.gov/assistance/emergency-broadband-benefit-program.
To help find where broadband access is needed, the NCDIT BIO is asking residents and businesses — both those who do and do not have internet service — to complete the North Carolina Broadband Survey to let them know about the availability and quality of their internet service.
The survey results will identify locations across the state with inadequate internet access and speed. BIO stated it will use the data to direct funding and grants to areas that are unserved and underserved, whether due to low population density, geographical barriers or cost.
“We encourage every household and business across the state to take the survey — regardless of the quality of your access,” said North Carolina State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver in a statement. “ It is available in both English and Spanish and can be taken online for users with internet access and by phone or text for users without service.”
Residents who need to call can either text internet to (919) 750-0553 or place a phone call and answer a few short questions. The survey takes approximately five minutes to complete and is available in English at ncbroadband.gov/survey and Spanish ncbroadband.gov/encuesta.
“Providing broadband access to all North Carolinians is a necessary and urgent task, and this additional data will give us a clearer picture of what your internet is really like,” Weaver said in the statement. “Please take five minutes to complete the survey today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.