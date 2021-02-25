RALEIGH — North Carolina court systems must now legally grant domestic violence protection orders to those in same-sex relationships, which was not required before.
According to the North Carolina Judicial Branch, a DVPO is a court order that requires a perpetrator of domestic violence to stay away from his or her victim. Law enforcement can arrest the perpetrator on the spot for violating a DVPO. In North Carolina, a “permanent” DVPO can last for up to one year, but can be renewed for up to two years at a time.
According to the Associated Press, North Carolina was the only state that explicitly limited granting DVPOs to dating couples who aren’t living together or who are dating someone of the opposite sex.
The AP reported that the Dec. 31 ruling stemmed from a Wake County case in which a woman who ended her dating relationship with another woman in 2018 feared for her safety. The woman then asked a local judge to issue DVPO that kept her ex-girlfriend from having any contact with her.
In the courts majority opinion, Court of Appeals Chief Judge Linda McGee stated that the plaintiff had the same constitutional right under the Fourteenth Amendment to seek love or companionship with another woman as she would have had to seek such a relationship with a man.
“Her liberty rights were identical to those of any other woman seeking a dating relationship with a man. (The) plaintiff’s constitutional rights to liberty, privacy and intimacy in her relationship with (the) defendant were identical in every way to those of any other woman in an ‘opposite sex’ relationship,” McGee wrote in the majority opinion. “(The) plaintiff would have had the fundamental right to marry (the) defendant, just as she had the fundamental liberty right to decide to end her relationship with (the) defendant. However, pursuant to N.C.G.S. § 50B-1(b)(6), (the) plaintiff, and those similarly situated, are intentionally denied, by the state, the same protections against the domestic violence that may occur after a ‘break-up,’ or for any other ‘reason’ one person decides to intentionally injure another.”
McGee added that the state, through its legislation, had subjected the plaintiff to a heightened potential of harassment, or physical abuse, by denying her “the more stringent and immediately accessible remedies and protections provided to opposite sex victims of domestic violence in situations similar to hers.”
“This is a huge step for North Carolina in recognizing the rights of LGBTQ+ people,” said Sara Crouch, outreach coordinator at OASIS. “Everyone deserves to feel safe and protected. No one deserves to live in fear from an abusive partner or ex-partner.”
OASIS — or Opposing Abuse with Service, Information, and Shelter — is a nonprofit serving survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Watauga and Avery counties. Crouch said OASIS serves all clients no matter their sexuality or gender.
“This new order means that OASIS clients who are seeking protection during or after a same-sex relationship will be able to access that protection equally as opposite-sex relationships,” Crouch said. “This is a validating moment for LGBTQ+ survivors who are now recognized as legitimate in the eyes of the law.”
Crouch said OASIS has helped LGBTQ+ survivors seeking a DVPO due to the provision including “are current or former household members.” However, OASIS is aware of other North Carolina agencies that have had barriers helping clients in unsafe same-sex relationships.
Kristen Benson is a licensed marriage and family therapist and member of High Country Pride, a local grassroots group. She said this new order is huge for the rights of LGBTQ+ people. As a marriage and family therapist, Benson said she has seen situations where people were not able to get the protection they need.
“If they’re in a violent relationship and they’re LGBTQ, there’s fear of not being legitimized or fear that the police won’t believe them,” Benson said. “Having this kind of law sets a change in our cultural climate. It lets people know that you can get help. Otherwise it feels like a lot of those kinds of protections are not available to the LGBTQ community.”
Crouch and Benson both said there are stigmas surrounding LGBTQ+ relationships. One stigma is that people think intimate partner violence as happening in relationships between two people of different genders, not those in same-sex relationships.
“Intimate partner violence can and does happen in all different types of intimate relationships,” Crouch said. “In fact, LGBTQ+ people experience violence in relationships at the same rate, or more, than people in straight or straight passing relationships.”
Intimate partner violence is about power and control dynamics, Crouch said.
“When someone has a marginalized identity, an abusive partner has even more ammunition, so to speak, to gain power and control,” Crouch said. “For example, if one person in a gay relationship is not yet ‘out,’ the abusive partner may threaten to out their victim if they leave. This is only one example of how someone’s identity can be used against them in an abusive relationship.”
Benson mentioned that because there is discrimination and questions about the legitimacy of LGBTQ+ relationships, sometimes couples feel they have to be role models for the LGBTQ+ community.
“We can’t let people know there are problems because there are already so many people that think that we’re sinners or that we shouldn’t be together, and so I don’t want to do anything to kind of compromise that so I keep it quiet,” Benson said.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 43.8 percent of lesbian women and 61.1 percent of bisexual women have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner at some point in their lifetime, as opposed to 35 percent of heterosexual women. Twenty six percent of gay men and 37.3 percent of bisexual men have experienced rape, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime, in comparison to 29 percent of heterosexual men.
More information on OASIS can be found at www.oasisinc.org. The 24/7 crisis line for OASIS is (828) 262-5035 and (828) 504-0800 for Spanish.
