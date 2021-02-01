RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced Feb. 1 that the state surpassed the 1 million mark of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across the state Jan. 29. This milestone capped a week when the state’s vaccine providers administered more than 99 percent of first doses.
Beginning today, NCDHHS said the state’s dashboard will be updated every weekday so North Carolinians can track the state’s administration of COVID-19 vaccines. The state’s dashboard is the source for the most accurate and timely information for vaccine data for North Carolina.
“I am so grateful to our vaccine partners across the state who continue working in innovative ways to make sure North Carolinians have a spot to take their shot. It is incumbent on all of us to use the limited supply of vaccine we have as quickly and equitably as possible, finding new ways to meet people where they are,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D.
As of Feb. 1, Watauga County has administered 5,703 vaccines. Ashe County has administered 2,271 vaccines and Avery County has administered 2,575.
For the next three weeks, the state is guaranteeing baseline vaccine allocations to providers. In addition, it will set aside doses of the state’s allocation to ensure equitable access to underserved and rural communities.
According to NCDHHS, vaccine supply continues to be very low, and may cause wait times. North Carolinians can determine when they will be eligible to get their vaccine through the online tool, Find My Vaccine Group. The screener walks users through a series of questions to determine which vaccine group they are in. People can then sign up to be notified when their group can get vaccinated. North Carolina is currently vaccinating people in Groups 1 and 2, which include health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, as well as people 65 and older.
Until the country begins to get ahead of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that everyone should keep wearing a mask, waiting at least six feet apart and washing hands often.
More information can be found at YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov in English or covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vacuna in Spanish.
