BLOWING ROCK — What do four towns in California, two in New York, and one each in New Jersey, Texas and Massachusetts have in common with Blowing Rock? All have been identified by Fortune magazine as “10 millionaire enclaves where home prices have appreciated the most during the pandemic.”
The mass exodus ignites demand
Penned and published by the personal finance and business-focused magazine on April 17 by journalist Lance Lambert, the article reports that while many of “… the rich were fleeing their city cribs for spacious abodes in places like Aspen and the Hamptons,” real estate bidding wars were also ignited in lesser known second-home markets — and the price appreciation of homes between March 2020 to March 2021 was especially significant in the less publicized high-end markets and up-and-coming luxury neighborhoods.
Lambert’s research focused on data gleaned from realtor.com price data to find the luxury markets with the most price appreciation during the pandemic. He filtered his data retrieval to include only high-end zip codes where the median list price was at least $1 million. Among all of the high-end zip codes, he said, the median home price growth since the onset of the pandemic was three percent. But, he calculated, in the ten fastest-appreciating of those high-end markets, including Blowing Rock, prices climbed 15 times as fast – or a minimum of 45 percent.
Blowing Rock came in at No. 9 on Fortune’s list of the “top 20,” seeing 57 price appreciating from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and into March 2021. As robust as that might seem, it pales beside the 210 percent appreciation experienced in Summerland, Calif., a nearby beachside community just south of Santa Barbara, with a population of 1,448 as of the 2010 census, according to Wikipedia. No. 2 on the list was Skaneateles, N.Y., a more rural, lakeside community southwest of Syracuse. Summerland properties benefited from the wealthy fleeing Los Angeles, while Skaneateles saw upward price pressure from people leaving the more urban New York town and cities.
The full list of Fortune’s “top ten” includes:
- Summerland, Calif. – Median list price of $19.8 million, +210% growth
- Skaneateles, N.Y. — $1.495 million, +128%
- Carpinteria, Calif. — $4.35 million, +85%
- Brielle, N.J. — $1.35 million, +76%
- Kattskill Bay, N.Y. — $2.899 million, +71%
- Austin, Texas — $1.4 million, +68%
- Pasadena, Calif. — $1.57 million, +65%
- Sonoma, Calif. — $1.95 million, +59%
- Blowing Rock, N.C. — $1.1 million, +57%
- Milton, Mass. — $1.20 million, +45%
While Austin, Pasadena and Sonoma are relatively larger cities, most of the others are dominated by second-home markets, just like Blowing Rock, where the population explodes during the summer and fall, from about 1,300 full-time to an estimated 6,000 in “the season.” This year, with the pandemic having pushed people to more out of the way locations, even the off-season population has been closer to 5,000 in Blowing Rock. Anyone walking the streets downtown or driving the neighborhoods would probably agree with that assessment.
A cautionary tale
The Fortune article finishes with a note of caution, however, suggesting that with the end of the pandemic will come a migration back to the cities, a sentiment expressed by Allen Tate CEO Pat Riley last month in The Blowing Rocket, using New York’s Manhattan as an example. Fortune warns that some areas are already showing signs of reversing.
The entire Fortune article can be found at https://fortune.com/2021/04/17/real-estate-home-prices-luxury-markets-sonoma-austin-pasadena-summerland-brielle-kattskill-bay/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.