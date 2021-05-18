Nancy Lee Hodges Brookshire, 84, of Elkin, a native and former resident of Boone, N.C., passed away Sunday May 17, 2021, in Elkin.
She was born October 22, 1936 in Watauga County, the daughter of the late Bern and Hettie Hodges. She was a homemaker and a member of Baptist Home Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Jeana Brookshire White and husband, Daniel, of Dobson, North Carolina; one son, Reverend Eddie Brookshire and wife, Elaine, of Fayetteville, North Carolina; three granddaughters, Shannon Pierce Snyder, Alaina M. Dixon and Courtney A. Pierce, four grandsons, Christopher A. Brookshire, Daniel E. Brookshire, Andrew N. Brookshire and Logan A. Pierce and two great-grandchildren, Easton Beckett Snyder and Taylin Pierce Snyder.
In addition to her father and mother she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul T. Brookshire, and a daughter, Paula Gail.
Funeral services for Nancy Lee Hodges Brookshire will be conducted Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 2:00 o’clock at Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mount Lawn Memorial Park and Gardens. Reverend Eddie Brookshire and Reverend Daniel White will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00, prior to the service, at the chapel.
Online condolences may be sent to the Brookshire family at www.hamptonfuneralnc.com.
Hampton Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.