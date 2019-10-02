BOONE — The Appalachian State College Democrats will once again host the Fall Rally of the Watauga County Democratic Party on Saturday, Oct. 5, starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Roess Dining Hall on the ASU campus. The Rivers Street Parking Deck will offer free parking that evening, with access to the Rally site via the elevated pedestrian crosswalk above Rivers Street.
Sen. Jeff Jackson of Mecklenburg County will be the keynote speaker.
“Jackson has become during his tenure in the Senate one of leaders of the Democratic resistance and was prominently promoted as a logical recruit to run for the U.S. Senate against Sen. Thom Tillis,” the Watauga County Democratic Party said in a statement. Jackson, the youngest member of the N.C. Senate, joined the Army after 9/11 and was deployed to Afghanistan. He remains to this day in the JAG Corps with the Army National Guard, having earned his law degree after Afghanistan.
The featured speaker at the rally will be N.C. Rep. Ray Russell, who since his first election in 2018 has become “a warrior for progressive causes,” the party stated.
The rally will feature a taco buffet with vegetarian options, entertainment by the Sisters of Perpetual Sarcasm and presentation of the 2019 inductees into the Watauga Democratic Hall of Fame. There will also be a silent auction that will offer “precinct gift baskets” and services offered by the various democratic office holders.
Tickets for the rally are $10 each and are available from Democratic officers, at the door on the evening of the rally by or calling (828) 264-9955.
