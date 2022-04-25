Mrs. Benny “Blue” Carlton Brigham, 89, of Boone, NC died Easter Monday, April 18, 2022, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, in Winston-Salem, NC.
Born in Newberry, SC on September 26, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Vernon Courtney Carlton, Sr. and Laura Gladys Havird Carlton.
Blue attended Newberry High School, the University of South Carolina in Columbia, and graduated from Newberry College with a Bachelor of Science in English, having taken science courses for all of her electives.
She worked for Delta Airlines in Atlanta and met and married Harry David Brigham on June 11, 1961. In 1973, her family moved to Boone, NC where Blue and Harry owned several businesses together including The Shrimper Restaurant, The Parkway Motel in Blowing Rock, PrintCraft Printers, and GemCraft jewlery store, before retiring.
Mrs. Brigham is survived by her brother, Robert Havird Carlton (Laura) of SC; two daughters, Laura Brigham Bice (Charles Boyd Bice, Jr.) of VA, and Kristen Bond Frye (David Allen Frye) of KY; four grandchildren, William Carlton Bice, Matthew Harrison Bice, Amelie Kristen Bice, and Trevor Courtland Frantzis; and nine nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry David Brigham; siblings, Roseann Carlton McPhaul and Vernon Courtney Carlton, Jr.; brother-in-law, Sam Hurst McPhaul; and a nephew, Cody Lynn Carlton.
A memorial service with communion will be held Saturday morning, April 30, at 9:30AM at Grace Lutheran Church, 115 East King Street, Boone, NC. Officiating will be Pastor Steve Troisi and Vicar Randy Rothschild.
There will be a reception in the fellowship hall following the funeral.
A graveside service will be held at Rosemont Cemetery in Newberry SC at a later time.
Benny Lou “Blue” will be placed by her parents in a double cremation urn with her husband Harry David Brigham.
Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at whitakerfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Benny Lou’s name can be made to Lutheran World Relief to help Ukraine: https://lwr.org/ukraine-crisis or call: 800-597-5972 or
Mail Checks to:
Lutheran World Relief
PO Box 17061
Baltimore, MD 21297-1061
Whitaker Funeral Home is honored to assist the family.
