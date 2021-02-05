WATAUGA — MountainTrue has launched a new program to help keep the Watauga River Basin clean: sampling for microplastics.
The program, launched late January, is looking to see how many microplastics are in the Watauga River Basin and then compare that to other watersheds. Similar programs are also happening in the French Broad River system and in the Green River Basin.
MountainTrue is an environmental organization working in 23 counties in western North Carolina — including Watauga, Ashe and Avery — with core goals that include working toward sensible land use, restoring public forests, protecting water quality and promoting clean energy
Andy Hill, the Watauga Riverkeeper and High Country Regional Director for MountainTrue, said microplastics are pieces of plastic that are invisible to the naked eye and can be harmful to aquatic life.
“We're seeing more and more plastics in our waterways,” Hill said. “We're finding a lot more PPE, single-use plastic, gloves, and masks and stuff.”
To sample for microplastics, Hill and volunteers fill glass jars with water and then filter out any of the bigger particles. Once that’s done, the water is examined under a microscope to get an idea of how many microplastics are in that sample.
“We're finding all kinds of stuff,” Hill said. “We're finding synthetic fibers from clothing. We're finding irregular shaped shards from the breakdown from bottles, plastics, things like that. So a lot of variety.”
Hill said it's concerning that they are finding microplastics at all, but it will help them better understand the best practices for monitoring for plastics in a headwater system. In the spring, Hill and his team will also start to test fish tissue for microplastics, which he said he expects to find.
The microplastics sampling program is just one of many that Hill uses to monitor and test for water quality in the Watauga Basin.
“As the Watauga Riverkeeper, we're kind of the key protector, spokesperson, watchdog for the Watauga River watershed with the mission to improve and protect water quality,” Hill said.
Part of Hill’s job is to also patrol the watershed for polluting activities and serve as a resource and point of contact for the public on issues related to the Watauga River.
Overall, Hill said the water quality in the Watauga River Basin is excellent.
“We do have some concerns with flare ups of bacteria,” Hill said. “I think sewage is a growing problem in the Watauga River Basin and across western North Carolina, but that's just from failing infrastructure, failing wastewater treatment plants, land use change and stormwater runoff.”
To get a complete view of the watershed, Hill uses many different parameters and programs to collect samples. One such program is the weekly swim guide that takes place between May and September — key swim season.
Each week, they test for E. coli bacteria at 16 sites throughout the watershed. The information is then plugged into the swim guide which can be found at www.theswimguide.org/affiliates/wautauga-riverkeeper/.
Hill said they are seeing higher E. coli numbers than in previous years. E. coli is bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.
The swim guide gives a pass/fail metric of safe to swim or not safe to swim. Hill said they use the Environmental Protection Agencies standard of 235 parts per million.
“It's worth noting with water quality monitoring that it's a snapshot in time,” Hill said. “Since the water is always moving, that sample is only good for that time that you took it — it's not an indicator really of future water quality or past conditions.”
To gather long term data, Hill and his team monitor insects and vertebrates in the watershed to study the overall health.
Twice a year, the Watauga Riverkeeper will use a net that's made of fine mesh to collect insects. It's a three-person job to collect the insects as two people hold the net down stream and one person kicks up the sediment upstream.
“We separate them all out into ice cube trays full of water so you can count them and collect them, and then you just make a note of how many of each kind there are. Then you put them back in the stream,” Hill said.
If there are not as many insects, which are very susceptible to pollution, then they know something in the water quality is different.
More information on MountainTrue, the Watauga Riverkeeper and how to volunteer can be found at mountaintrue.org/
