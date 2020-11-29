BOONE — Appalachian State held a nervous, 58-55 lead over visiting UNC-Asheville with 5:18 remaining in the game. That’s when the Mountaineers’ senior forward Lainey Gosnell hit a three-pointer — her first points in this early season non-conference tilt — but they gave App State some separation to build on going into the final minutes before winning, 70-60 at the all but COVID-vacant Holmes Center on Sunday.
As it turned out, that long-range “trey” represented Gosnell’s only points, but by then she had already cleared the boards for 13 rebounds, six of them on the important offensive end of the court.
As a team, the Mountaineers pulled down a whopping 16 offensive rebounds, roughly a third of their 49 total, and those led to 13 second chance points on the afternoon.
Afterward, App State head coach Angel Elderkin admitted that it was not a “pretty” win, but she was proud of her charges’ grit, grind and determination in defeating a solid Bulldog squad.
This was one of those rare occasions when the Mountaineers had the smallest of height advantages, and they capitalized. Thirty of App State’s 70 total points came from inside the paint, most layups, some on fast breaks while others were simply driving down the lane to beat opposition.
Senior guard Pre Stanley poured in a game-high 25 points while also adding an assist and seven rebounds. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Stanley’s performance is that she spent much of the game on the bench in foul trouble – only logging 23 minutes of court time. Nineteen of her points came in the second half, including 15 of them in the fourth quarter.
During her post-game press conference, Elderkin suggested that much of Elderkin’s contributions would not show up on the stat sheet. Granted, Elderkin noted, she pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds, “but she finds other ways to make an impact, too, such as the six charges she took that enabled us to recover possession.”
App State senior guard Michaela Porter recorded a double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds), her second in as many games, while junior guard Brooke Bigott added 15 points, three rebounds two assists and two steals to complete her impressive scoring line.
For UNC-Ashville, sophomore Kai Carter posted a team-high 19 points, including hitting on 4-of-6 attempts from beyond the 3-point arc. She was also the Bulldogs main presence inside, collecting eight rebounds.
Asheville’s senior guard Amaryah Corpening contributed 16 points, 6 rebounds and an assist to keep things close for the Bulldogs.
Now 2-0 in the early going, next up for the Mountaineers is a big school clash on the road at Virginia Tech on Fri., Dec. 4, 5 pm. The distaff Hokies are also 2-0 after wins over Richmond and Liberty, but by the time the meet the Mouintaineers on Dec. 4, they will also have had a date in hosting George Washington in Blacksburg, Va., on Tue., Dec. 1.
