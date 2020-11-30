BOONE — Friday college basketball at the Holmes Center turned out to be more of a mismatch than expected. Appalachian State emptied their bench in running away from Carver, 105-23.
Outmanned in terms of size, speed, athletic ability and skill, the Atlanta-based Cougars fought hard until the final buzzer sounded, as to be expected from a school with a storied tradition competing in the National Christian College Athletic Association’s Division II.
The Mountaineers led from start to finish, winning the opening tip and, 30 seconds later, Adrian Delph poured in a 3-pointer. Carver’s Bryson Scott responded with a pullup jumper to close to within a point, but that was as close as the Cougars got. With six minutes ticked off the clock, App State was ahead by 11. When the first half was just 10 minutes old, the Mountaineer lead had expanded to 25. By halftime, the deficit was 44 (56-12).
At the start of the second half, head coach Dustin Kerns began sitting some of his frontline players to give more of the reserves a chance to get valuable court time. From Carver’s perspective, it didn’t get any easier. A minute and a half into the final period, the spread had widened to 50 (62-12).
Perhaps the most impressive thing about this game began with 10:44 remaining. Kerns began to go deep into his roster, playing freshmen and what amounts to a basketball equivalent to football’s “scout team.” Those hard-working athletes who test the frontliners every day in practice were getting a chance to play.
Appalachian State didn’t miss a beat. When Watauga alum Bryant Greene hit nothing but net on a pullup jumper from behind the three-point arc near the left corner, just 16 seconds after entering the game, those “first string” teammates now riding the bench erupted with joy – and the Mountaineer lead was 68. Greene and fellow practice partners Andrew Muse, Jamie Baker, and freshmen Xavion Brown and Sasha Glushkov played the rest of the game. App State finished with an 82-point winning margin.
Kerns used a 10-man rotation in the first half. His starters played thirteen minutes and the five off the bench were each on the court for seven of the first 20 minutes of basketball.
In the second half, the promising 6-11 freshman center Sasha Glushkov and guard Xavion Brown, another highly regarded freshman, from Sacramento, Calif., were on the court for 15 minutes. Two bench players from the early 10-man rotation, freshman guard Michael Eads and redshirt freshman R. J. Wilson, saw nine minutes apiece.
Starters Justin Forrest, Donovan Gregory, Adrian Delph, and James Lewis, Jr. did not play in the second half. Freshman starter CJ Huntley and top reserves Kendall Lewis, and RJ Duhart, Michael Almonacy saw five minutes of court time each to go along with their first half contributions.
But those last 11 minutes belonged those guys who rarely get to play: Muse, Greene, and Baker along with Glushkov and Brown. And they made the most of it, “winning” the last 10:44 by a score of 27-8.
Next up for the Mountaineers is a more challenging matchup on Monday (Nov. 30) at the Holmes Center vs. MidAmerica Conference favorite, Bowling Green. The Falcons are picked to win the conference’s regular season championship in the 20-21 Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll. They received a total of eight first place votes to win the regular season while also grabbing four votes to win the MAC tournament title.
The Ohio school returns nine letter-winners from last season’s 21-win campaign. The Falcons are led by Justin Turner, a two-time All-MAC first team selection who is just 344 points shy of becoming the Falcons’ all-time leading scorer.
The next day, Dec. 1, the Mountaineers take on tiny St. Andrews College of Laurinburg, N. Car., then complete their four-game home stand on Dec. 6 against another competitive small school opponent in North Carolina Wesleyan (Rocky Mount).
LEADING PERFORMERS VS. CARVER
- James Lewis, Jr. (12 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block)
- Sasha Glushkov (11 points, 13 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal)
- CJ Huntley (10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block)
- R J Wilson (9 points, 2 rebounds)
- Andrew Muse (9 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal)
- Donovan Gregrory (8 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals)
- Michael Almonacy (8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 block, 1 steal)
- Adrian Delph (7 points, 4 rebouinds, 1 assist, 1 block)
- Kendall Lewis (7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block, 3 steals)
- Xavion brown (5 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 block)
- Justin Forrest (5 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals)
- Michael Eads (5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists)
- Bryant Greene (5 points, 1 rebound, 1 steal)
CARVER LEADERS
- Lawrence Simmons (6 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist)
- Bryson Scott (5 points, 1 rebound, 1 block)
- Stephon Augusta (2 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.