CHARLOTTE – With a little more than seven minutes to go in their men’s basketball game Friday night, the Charlotte 49ers led visiting Appalachian State by six points. The Mountaineers slowly whittled down the deficit, tied the game at 55-55 with under a minute to go, then did just enough in the final 52 seconds to defeat the 49ers, 61-57 at Halton Arena.
App State had to overcome 0-for-9 shooting from behind the 3-point arc in the first half, going into intermission with a 9-point deficit to the 49ers, 24-33. Behind improved shooting by guards Kendall Lewis, Donovan Gregory and Adrian Delph in the second half, App State was able to claw its way back.
In leading the comeback rally, Delph tied his career high with 21 points, finishing the game 7-of-13 (53.8 percent) from the field. His performance included a 3-point dagger in the final 15 seconds to put the Mountaineers ahead 59-55, then two free throws to App State’s scoring for the evening. From the charity stripe, Delph was a perfect 6-of-6.
The Mountaineers’ Kendall Lewis recorded 15 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while Donovan Gregory was also in double figures’ scoring, adding ten points.
Using their length and athleticism, Appalachian State had 10 blocks on the night, the most since a single game record for the program against Lees McRae on November 11, 2011. Forwards CJ Huntley and James Lewis Jr. had three blocks each against the 49ers, while Delph added two and Kendall Lewis and Gregory had one apiece.
Among the other difference makers in this tightly contested, non-conference game were App State’s 14-4 advantage in fast break points, 24-20 edge in “points in the paint”, and a 6-3 supremacy in offensive rebounds to provide the Mountaineers with second chances.
Now 4-1 in the young 2020-21 season, App State will face its next test in Knoxville on Tuesday, Dec. 15, against No. 12-ranked Tennessee (2-0). The Vols’ two victories include a 56-47 win over Colorado and a 65-56 victory against Cincinnati. Both of the Vols’ wins were at home, so the Mountaineers will be looking to break that home win streak in Thompson-Boling Arena.
At 1-3, Charlotte has a Dec. 15 date at Davidson (3-2).
