PENSACOLA, Fla. – For the second night in a row, Appalachian State men’s basketball won a Sun Belt Conference tournament game in overtime. This one, a 64-61 roller-coaster win over East Division rival Coastal Carolina, earned the Mountaineers a trip to the conference tournament championship game on Mar. 8 against Georgia State – and a potential trip to the NCAA Division I tournament.
The Pensacola Bay Center may have been virtually empty, but that didn’t stop the emotions from running high. Largely because of the first half play of Chanticleer big man Essam Mostafa and guard DeVante' Jones and ineffective offensive production by the Mountaineers, Coastal Carolina worked to an 11 point lead just past midway of the opening half.
But just five minutes later, with disruptive defense and a trio of Mountaineers suddenly growing “hot hands,” App State turned the tables and took a 2-point lead on a 3-point, fast break jumper by senior guard Justin Forrest. Leading to that point, short-range jumpers by junior guard Adrian Delph and a pair of 3-pointers by graduate transfer guard Michael Almonacy nibbled away at the CCU lead and set the stage for Forrest’s go-ahead trey.
Mostafa became a force inside the paint, however, helping the higher-seeded Chanticleers to close out the first half with a seemingly comfortable, 9-point lead at intermission, 29-20.
It was a low-scoring affair by Mountaineer design, App State head coach Dustin Kerns disclosed to reporters later.
“Our goal was to slow the pace down,” said Kerns, “and we did exactly that.
“We were just ourselves, defensively,” Kerns said. “We didn’t do anything very different. We wanted to be aggressive and control the tempo on the offensive end.”
The strategy paid off in the second half. The Mountaineers whittled down the Chanticleer lead before jumping out to a 7-point advantage on a series of back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers by Almonacy.
That would be just the start of a roller-coaster for the last eleven minutes of regulation, however, as Coastal Carolina battled back. The lead changed hands or was tied five times over that time span before three made free throws by Jones knotted the score at 51-51 by the final buzzer of regulation.
After going 0-for-4 from behind the 3-point arc during regulation, Delph finally found his range early in overtime, making good from behind the arc twice to put the Mountaineers ahead with 2:49 remaining. Coastal Carolina tied it up at 57-57, but fell victim to their own missed shots, fouls, and turnovers in the final minute. Meanwhile, led by Forrest, Delph, and RJ Duhart, App State was hitting from close range and making free throws.
“We played good defense, but we made 22 turnovers in this game,” said Cliff Ellis, head coach of the Chanticleers. “That’s not how we normally play. That said, I don’t want to take anything away from Appalachian State. They are a very good team and played a very good game tonight.”
App State’s Delph and Almonacy tied for game-high scoring honors, with 19 points each. Forward Donovan Gregory pulled down 14 rebounds for the Mountaineers and was credited with eight steals on the night. Forrest had 13 points and three steals, two of them poached in the critical waning few minutes.
With a nod to Monday’s tournament championship game in which App State will face Georgia State for the fourth time this season, CCU’s Ellis said, “App State defeated Georgia State twice this season, so anything can happen.”
App State will be making its first appearance in the Sun Belt tournament championship game for the first time since joining the conference in 2014. It is also the first conference championship game appearance for the program since the 2010 Southern Conference tournament.
The Mountaineers defeated Georgia State 80-71 and 74-61 on Jan. 22 and 23, respectively, in Boone. After two early February contests scheduled for Atlanta were postponed due to COVID-19 circumstances, Appalachian played one game in Atlanta on Feb. 23, an 85-70 loss to the Panthers.
The Sun Belt tournament’s title game will be broadcast live on ESPN2, Monday, Mar. 8, beginning at 7:00 pm.
SELECTED TEAM STATS
- FG% -- APP 30% (20-67), CCU 37% (23-62)
- 3FG% -- APP 32% (10-31), CCU 15% (3-20)
- FT% -- APP 67% (14-21), CCU 86% (12-14)
- Turnovers – APP 12, CCU 22
- Points off Turnovers – APP 20, CCU 10
- Bench Points – APP 0, CCU 11
- Points in Paint – APP 18, CCU 36
- Fast Break Points – APP 6, CCU 9
- Blocks – APP 4, CCU 6
- Steals – APP 16, CCU 9
SELECTED INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
- APP – Michael Almonacy: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 1 block, 1 steal
- APP – Adrian Delph: 19 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block, 2 steals
- APP – Justin Forrest: 13 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 3 steals
- APP – Donovan Gregory: 4 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals
- APP – RJ Duhart: 9 points, 1 block
- CCU – DeVante’ Jones: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 1 steal
- CCU – Essam Mustafa: 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block
- CCU – Ebrima Dibba: 10 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals
- CCU – Garrick Green: 9 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 steals
