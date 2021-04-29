Symphony by the Lake flowers

Style and substance are features of the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce hosted ‘Symphony by the Lake’ at Chetola

BLOWING ROCK — In yet another sign that things are returning to normal, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority released last week a schedule of events important to the town and broader community. They include:

Art in the Park

Now some 53 years old, Art in the Park runs one weekend a month from May through October and is one of the regions more popular special events, normally drawing huge crowds.
  • Art in the Park – May 22, June 12, July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 2. The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce noted there will again be a reduced number of vendors to allow for social distancing and that the parking shuttle will be available during each show this year.
  • Concerts in the Park – May 23, June 13, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12, and Oct. 3.
  • Artists in Residence – Memorial Day Weekend
  • Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show – June 10-13 (Saddlebreds), July 27-Aug. 1 (Hunter-Jumper) and Aug. 3-8 (Hunter-Jumper).
  • Heritage Day at Traditions Pottery Studio – June 26.
  • Symphony by the Lake – July 23.
  • St. Mary of the Hills’ Tour of Homes – July 23.
  • Plein Air Festival – Aug. 18-21
Cornelia Laemmli Orth

Director Cornelia Laemmli Orth conducts the Symphony of the Mountains during the 2019 Symphony by the Lake event at Chetola Resort.

The TDA-drafted notice also reported that special events have also been placed on the calendar for Tweetsie Railroad, including “Day Out with Thomas” and “Riders in the Sky.”

Notable regional events are also “on,” too, noted the Blowing Rock TDA’s assistant director, Amanda Lugenbell, including the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, July 8-12. “All indoor events have been cancelled until 2022,” said Lugenbell, “but outdoor programming is planned.”

Merlefest

One of the most popular music festivals on the East Coast is Merlefest, in nearby Wilkesboro.

Lugenbell also noted that Merlefest in Wilkesboro has been moved to September 16-19, with tickets going on sale June 10. She added that all local fall festivals are scheduled for their traditional weekends.

At all events, attendees will be asked to observe “the three W’s”: wait six feet apart, wash hands often, and wear a face covering.

Lonnie Webster

Local freelance photographer Lonnie Webster is a regular shooting the annual 4th of July Parade down Main Street in Blowing Rock. The town’s plans for a 2021 parade are still under consideration.

Lugenbell noted that the Town of Blowing Rock and its Parks & Recreation Department are still considering plans for July 4 weekend.

