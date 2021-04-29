BLOWING ROCK — In yet another sign that things are returning to normal, the Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce and Blowing Rock Tourism Development Authority released last week a schedule of events important to the town and broader community. They include:
- Art in the Park – May 22, June 12, July 17, Aug. 14, Sept. 11, and Oct. 2. The Blowing Rock Chamber of Commerce noted there will again be a reduced number of vendors to allow for social distancing and that the parking shuttle will be available during each show this year.
- Concerts in the Park – May 23, June 13, July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 12, and Oct. 3.
- Artists in Residence – Memorial Day Weekend
- Blowing Rock Charity Horse Show – June 10-13 (Saddlebreds), July 27-Aug. 1 (Hunter-Jumper) and Aug. 3-8 (Hunter-Jumper).
- Heritage Day at Traditions Pottery Studio – June 26.
- Symphony by the Lake – July 23.
- St. Mary of the Hills’ Tour of Homes – July 23.
- Plein Air Festival – Aug. 18-21
The TDA-drafted notice also reported that special events have also been placed on the calendar for Tweetsie Railroad, including “Day Out with Thomas” and “Riders in the Sky.”
Notable regional events are also “on,” too, noted the Blowing Rock TDA’s assistant director, Amanda Lugenbell, including the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, July 8-12. “All indoor events have been cancelled until 2022,” said Lugenbell, “but outdoor programming is planned.”
Lugenbell also noted that Merlefest in Wilkesboro has been moved to September 16-19, with tickets going on sale June 10. She added that all local fall festivals are scheduled for their traditional weekends.
At all events, attendees will be asked to observe “the three W’s”: wait six feet apart, wash hands often, and wear a face covering.
Lugenbell noted that the Town of Blowing Rock and its Parks & Recreation Department are still considering plans for July 4 weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.