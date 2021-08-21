BOONE — In one sense, at least, the Watauga High School-hosted “Pioneer Clash of the Classes” on Saturday, Aug. 21, leveled the proverbial playing field for the 419 athletes competing. They represented schools from as far away as Charlotte, Greensboro, Asheville, and even the Johnson City, Tenn. area and competed against their age group peers, in 10 separate boys and girls events. They came to Boone for what many coaches feel is a favorite course because of its scenic surroundings, elevation changes and geographic challenges.
The competition began at 9 a.m. with middle school races, then continued on through boys and girls classes separated by high school grade level.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
Led by sixth grader Cali Townsend’s first place time of 13:33 for the two mile course, Watauga swept the first eight places before Greensboro Home School captured the ninth and tenth places. In addition to Townsend, Other Watauga girls in the top 10 included Sydney Cate Townsend (13:41), Carrie Bradbury (14:22), Lainey Johnson (14:55), Bailey Collins (15:03), Blair Haines (15:48), Sydney Moretz (15:51), and Lilli Kimbrough (15:51). Thirty-four girls competed, including teams from Watauga, Greensboro Home School, and Millennium Charter Academy.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BOYS
Watauga had four of its eight runners place in the top 10, but Greensboro Home School won the day with five, including first place finisher Eli Stewart in the 12:22 it required him to complete the two mile course. Watauga runners included (2) Calvin Zwetsloot in 12:31; (4) Miles Kimbrough in 12:44; (7) Grady Gates in 13:32; and (10) Cameron Nance in 14:50. Twenty-two athletes completed the course, representing Watauga, Greensboro Home School, West Stokes, and Millennium Charter Academy.
9th GRADE GIRLS
West Forsyth’s Lulu Serang crossed the finish line first for the 2-mile race, in 13:10, ahead of 39 other runners. She was followed by Daniel Boone High School’s Kerigan Lewis, finishing in 13:29. Watauga athletes secured the next three spots, with Ava Curtis (13:49) in third, Maddie Bolman (14:08) in fourth, and Sadie Buchanan (14:33) in fifth. The 40 competitors included athletes from Watauga, West Forsyth, Daniel Boone, Asheville, Lake Norman, Millennium Charter Academy, Avery County, Elizabethton, West Cabarrus, R-S-Central, Providence Academy, Alexander Central, and Chase HS.
9th GRADE BOYS
Joey Wells from Ardrey Kell captured top honors in 11:12, well ahead of second place Will Bradbury of Watauga (11:57). Five schools were represented in the top 10, while the Pioneers’ Sam Rex (13:03) finished just outside the top 10, in eleventh. Athletes from six different schools captured spots in the top 10. With 57 boys competing, this was the largest field of the day. Schools represented included Watauga, Ardrey Kell, Lake Norman, Daniel Boone, Elizabethton, West Forsyth, R-S Central, Alexander Central, West Stokes, Greensboro Home School, Avery County, Providence Academy, West Cabarrus, and Chase.
10th GRADE GIRLS
Asheville’s Natalie Nery took first in the two-mile race, in 12:36, closely followed by Watauga’s Rachel Cathey (12:43) and West Forsyth’s Lillian Douglass (12:46). Cathey was the only Pioneer in the top 10 of this class, which saw six schools represented among the athletes taking those top 10 spots. Forty-nine girls competed, including from Watauga, Asheville, West Forsyth, Ardrey Kell, Lake Norman, R-S- Central, Daniel Boone, Avery County, West Cabarrus, Alexander Central, Elizabethton, University School of Johnson City, and Providence Academy.
10th GRADE BOYS
Watauga’s Wesley Coatney blistered the 2-mile course in 11:38 to capture first place in the class, followed by Lake Norman sophomore Jaiden McClure (11:43) and Elizabethton’s Max Garner (11:52). Fellow Pioneer Collin Anderson brought home sixth in 12:11 and Dury Womak in tenth in 12:29.. Six schools were represented in the top 10 of this class, which included 48 athletes competing, representing Watauga, Lake Norman, Elizabethton, West Forsyth, University School of Johnson City, West Cabarrus, Ardrey Kell, Providence Academy, Alexander Central, Avery County, R-S- Central, Daniel Boone, and Greensboro Home School.
11th GRADE GIRLS
Led by Gwendolyn Anderson ( 13:27) in fifth place, Watauga captured our of the top 10 places in this class of 37 runners. Madeline Stohlberg of Lake Norman was first, in 12:32. Pioneers Andriana Rink was sixth (13:39), Moriah Bollman was seventh (13:44) and Brianna Anderson was tenth (13:58). Schools represented in the class included Watauga, Lake Norman, Daniel Boone, Ardrey Kell, West Forsyth, Asheville, University School of Johnson City, Providence Academy, Elizabethton, R-S Central, Alexander Central, West Stokes, Greensboro Home School, and Avery County.
11th GRADE BOYS
Watauga had only one junior boy represented in the class of 52 juniors, finishing well out of the top 30. Lake Norman’s Miller Brannen took the top spot in 10:59, although Daniel Boone’s Alexander Quackenbush was credited with the identical time and Lake Norman’s Logan Dingman was a second behind the top finishers in 11:00. Schools represented in this class included a diverse group, including Watauga, Lake Norman, Daniel Boone, West Forsyth, R-S Central, Ardrey Kell, West Stokes, Chase, Providence Academy, Alexander Central, Elizabethton, Avery County, Greensboro Home School, Millennium Charter Academy, and Chase.
12th GRADE GIRLS
Finishing in fourth place, Sophie Beach was the lone Pioneer in the top 10, completing the course in 13:17. West Forsyth took the top three spots, led by Taylar White’s time of 12:48 and Blair Newsome in 12:56. Watauga’s Ella Triplett was in 15th, in 14:37. Among the 40 athletes competing, schools represented included Watauga, West Forsyth, Ardrey Kell, Lake Norman, Daniel Boone, Elizabethton, Providence Academy, Avery County, Asheville, Greensboro Home School, University School of Johnson City, Alexander Central, R-S Central, West Stokes and West Cabarrus.
12th GRADE BOYS
Daniel Boone’s Levi Streeval blazed through the 2-mile course with the best time of the day, in 10:06. He was followed by a former Pioneer now attending Lake Norman, Gavin Sweeney in 10:10. Ethan Campbell of Watauga came in seventh in 11:24, while Watuaga’s Micah Rushin was tenth in 11:40 and Ethan Cannon in eleventh (11:46). Seven different schools were represented in the top 10 of this field that included 42 boys competing. Schools represented included Watauga, Daniel Boone, Lake Norman, Ardrey Kell, R-S Central, Providence Academy, West Forsyth, Alexander Central, Greensboro Home School, Millennium Charter Academy, West Cabarrus and Chase.
Watauga Middle School cross country will next compete on Aug. 28 in Bristol, Tenn., in the “Run for the Hills” event at South Holston Dam.
