BOONE — Top flight organization usually invites participation, especially when it comes to youth sports. Parents like to know that their children are in good hands, where they will grow and develop.
From well-manicured soccer fields to more than 30 well-trained coaches, an abundance of soccer balls for individualized training, an academy for kids even younger than six years old and multi-colored, numbered soccer "pinnies," it is not surprising that some 235 young athletes participated in tryouts for High Country United — also known as High Country Soccer Association — travel teams on May 17-18. Participants were from Under 10 to Under 19 age groups, and all ages in between.
"These are tryouts, but we rarely cut anyone," said High Country United Executive Director Rick Suyao. "Instead, we try to fill out multiple teams in an age group if we have a large number of players interested, and that is for both boys and girls. There have been very few left out because we didn't have enough to fill out a team roster."
Suyao noted that there had been a surge in interest among girls this year.
"There are a couple of age levels for the girls where they may be enough for more than two teams. We'll see what we can accommodate, but it is great to see the growing interest in soccer," said Suyao.
High Country United has grown significantly over the years. According to nonprofit information website GuideStar, High Country Soccer Association was formally organized in 2001. Today, it annually fields various levels of youth teams with more than 550 youth and more than 250 adults.
"We are not just about Watauga County," Suyao said. "In fact, we have players from Ashe, Avery, Wilkes and Caldwell counties, too. One of the great things about travel soccer is that a player's teammates may be adversaries from another school. That is especially true on high school level teams where the skill level is greater and the play is more demanding."
The longtime executive director of High Country United said that, speaking of schools, a youth soccer program like this can have a profound effect on the play of local high school teams.
"There are athletes on the Watauga High School teams that started their player development as early as age six with High Country Soccer Association, maybe in our academy program," Suyao said. "Once a kid plays eight to 10 years of soccer in our programs, he or she can step confidently into a middle school or high school program. The success of the high school program brings a surge of interest in High Country Soccer Association. It is a very symbiotic relationship. Whatever is great for soccer and grows the game, that is what we are about."
