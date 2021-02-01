WATAUGA — The National Weather Service of Blacksburg, Va., issued a winter storm warning the morning of Feb. 1 for Watauga and Ashe counties until 1 p.m. Feb. 2.
The NWS is calling for four to eight inches of snow above 3,500 feet with winds gusting as much as 50 mph.
Below 3,500 feet, an additional one to four inches of snow is expected with winds also gusting as much as 50 mph.
Impacts of the storm system could make the morning and evening commute difficult. Gust winds could ring down tree branches and wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken, according to the NWS.
If people do travel in the storm, NWS suggests they keep an extra flashlight, food and water in their vehicle in case of emergency.
More information can be found at www.weather.gov/rnk/.
