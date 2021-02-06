WATAUGA — The National Weather Service out of Blacksburg, VA has issued another winter storm warning for the Watauga County area from 7 p.m. Feb. 6 to 12 p.m. Feb. 7.
According to NWS, a period of moderate to heavy snow will occur Saturday night and early Sunday. The heaviest snow will track from the high country of western North Carolina along the Blue Ridge and into central Virginia — roughly from Boone to Blacksburg to Lexington.
Between 4-6 inches of snow is expected in the Boone area.
The NWS suggest keeping an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency if you must travel.
