BOONE — Community members are remembering the late James David Adams as a loving father, great friend and loyal community volunteer.
The people he touched the most during his life are planning a June 19 memorial ride to honor Adams, who passed away on Jan. 20 at the age of 64.
“Big Dave had a heart bigger than he was,” said Adams' cousin Pam Beach.
For 20 years Adams was a volunteer of the VFW Auxiliary, an organization that serves veterans, service members and their families.
Given the season, Adams would suit up for his role as Santa Claus and visit the Western Watauga Community Center and entertain children who attended the VFW's annual Children's Christmas Party. In 2020, Adams was selected to play Santa during the town of Boone's drive-thru Christmas parade.
"He was a gentle giant," said Debbie Blake, president of VFW Auxiliary Post 7031. “He was just an all around good guy."
Aside from his community service, Adams loved to ride motorcycles. Believing it would be the perfect tribute to their friend, the VFW Auxiliary are sponsoring a Dave Adams Memorial Ride for June 19. In the case of rain, the ride has a rain date scheduled for June 26.
The ride will benefit Adams' grandchild, Melena Meyerhoff, as well as the local VFW.
“The next best thing to having my dad here with us is knowing that we have him watching over us,” said Adams' daughter Josie Meyerhoff. “Heaven is a little bit louder and a whole lot better with him there.”
The registration fee for single riders is $20, while the fee for two-up riders is $25. The cost of registration includes a lunch of barbecue or hotdog, chips and a soda. Registration check-in begins at 9 a.m. with the ride starting at 11 a.m. A memorial service for Adams will be held prior to the ride.
The ride will start from the VFW Post 7031 parking lot located at 44 VFW Drive, in Boone.
“For a big man, he had a big heart. And we’re going to miss him terribly,” said Adams' cousin Jimmie Ann Yates.
For more information about the Dave Adams Memorial Ride, contact Debbie Blake at (828) 297-2069 or (828) 264-9570. Blake can also be reached by email at debblake1961@gmail.com. The obituary for Adams can be found on the Austin and Barnes Funeral Home website at tinyurl.com/DaveAdamsObituary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.