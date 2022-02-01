Meline‘ A. Markarian of Banner Elk, N.C., and Coconut Creek, FL, peacefully passed away in Florida.
Beloved wife of Dr. Berge H. Markarian; Dearest mother of David (Solimar) Markarian, Daniel (Andrea) Markarian. Also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends.
As Sigma Alpha Iota Provence President, Meline‘ worked closely with SAI headquarters in Ashville, N.C. Contributing her talents to many organizations in the High-Country area, she was a founding member of the Appalachian State University Summer Music Festival and served on the Advisory Board of the University Library and School of Music in Boone, N.C. She chaired many events, including her 40 @ $40 luncheons every June and was devoted to the Center for Judaic Holocaust and Peace Studies at ASU. Meline‘ was also noted for contributing her extensive talents to committees at Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk.
Under the care of Simon Javizian Funeral Directors, a private funeral service was held in Boca Raton, FL. The family suggests memorial donations be sent to St. Mary Armenian Church, 100 NW 100 Ave, Hollywood, FL 33024.
View her obituary and leave a loving remembrance/condolence at the Simon Javizian Funeral Directors website www.sjavizian.com
