BOONE — On Aug. 13, Appalachian State athletic director Doug Gillin sat down with a group of media representatives to talk about whatever was on their respective minds. It was a candid, open conversation with a multitude of insights on a number of subjects, ranging from COVID-19's impact, realignment, scheduling, media rights, facilities development, and more.
"We are excited to get school open," Gillin said in opening the conversation. "It has been vibrant, and there is a lot of energy here as we are moving students in. There is a lot of excitement around Appalachian State right now."
Questions or issues posed are in boldface, Gillin's answers follow.
What it will look like for people to attend football games?
"One thing that COVID-19 has taught us is that you need to be flexible. As it sits here today, we are going to be welcoming everybody to our first game against Elon with normal 2019 crowds, but of course that can change. Today we don't have plans to limit our capacity in any way.
"We have to be flexible, though. We are cognizant of what is going on around the country. I think we saw some news out of the state of Louisiana yesterday. So we are paying attention. Certainly what we will do is follow our university leadership, as well as our local and state health officials however they guide us. But right now we are planning on full capacity."
What has been the financial impact of COVID-19 over the past year, and how is that all evolving for you?
"Certainly, for us finances is something that we are studying on a daily basis. I can tell you a couple of great things that came through these challenging times. We were able to balance our budgets for FY2020 and FY2021. That came with some really difficult decisions made along the way. As we talked with our staff, we wanted to come out of COVID-19 financially stronger than we went into it. With that, we had some savings for a rainy day; we had some difficult decisions on our expense side; and then, our donors stuck with us. We raised over a million dollars and a lot of people that bought season tickets last year donated them. Our Yosef Club continues to grow and exceeded, year over year, our major giving. One thing I can tell you about App State and the folks that invest in our student athletes and our programs have continued, and have actually increased. And then, for us, we had to be really smart on he expense side. Now, coming out of it, we look forward to full crowds and our donor base continues to invest. We feel like we are heading in a pretty good direction."
The move of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC and the prospect of large-scale realignment as a result.
"I think everyone is interested in what the position of the Big 12 is going to be. Perhaps rightfully, when that news first came out, everyone started scurrying, as if the world was going to change tomorrow.
"Where I sit, we always want to be relevant. We want to have good products, making sure we are competitive and our university obviously checks all of the academic boxes. We feel really good about that.
"The Sun Belt Conference is really, really strong. When you look at when the college football playoff that goes from four to twelve teams, in my opinion there is no more a Group of Five. When you look at the Sun Belt, our conference is as good as there is in that classification and we have as good a shot as anybody in making the college football playoff. I know there is a lot that has to happen there and you can't have one conversation without the other, but I feel really good about where the Sun Belt is in terms of the top conference within that Group of Five."
What would be the most advantageous for App State?
"We trying to do some of that (thinking) regardless of conference alignment, but certainly playing regionally, against schools like Charlotte, Marshall, North Carolina, Wake Forest. Schools that fit our geographic footprint, that fans can easily travel to and that we can easily travel to. The expense side is lower, obviously. In our non-conference scheduling, we always try to look at regional opportunities."
Given how the Sun Belt has been strengthened in the years since App State gained conference membership in 2014, and the prospective need for the Group of Five conferences to be more competitive to stay relevant vs. an SEC that is at least adding Texas and Oklahoma, what is the feasibility of the Sun Belt merging with Conference USA or the American Athletic Conference to create a mega-conference with more regional rivalries?
"From a feasibility standpoint, that's a lot of people that would have to come together to decide that is the right thing to do. If you just look at it from a 30,000 foot lens, could you travel less and miss less class time for our student athletes? And actually have more of a draw at the gate? Definitely, those would be great things to look at.
"Use Charlotte, which is a member of Conference USA, as an example. They had to bring in extra grandstands when we went down there. Then when they came up here in 2019, we were sold out. When you look at that dynamic and that it is a 2-hour bus ride, and that our fans can get there easily, it's a win. Mecklenburg County is our largest alumni base. When you look solely at things like that, it seems like it would fit the definition of feasibility, but again you would have to get a lot of people to come together.
"That's why I am thankful for us and my colleagues at Charlotte, Wake Forest, Marshall, and North Carolina, for example, we have decided that it makes sense for us to play even in non-conference games."
NIL and the Supreme Court decision about extending additional benefits to student athletes.
"With regard to NIL, I think it is great for student athletes to have the opportunity to capitalize on their name, image and likeness. What we have done is create a department-wide deal with a company called Influencer on the educational piece, and some different modules, some different marketplace opportunities for our student athletes. We have done weekly educational things, whether it is in financial literacy, starting your own LLC, or how do you market or sponsor, that type of thing. We have a whole educational platform and we are getting ready to roll out another piece of that puzzle as well. It is something that we saw coming, so it did not surprise us on July 1. We were ready to go. And our student athletes have taken advantage of it. To date, we are at 65 or 70 different scenarios where our student athletes have been able to benefit. We feel like we are in a really good place there, and it is great for our student athletes. We want to continue to be helpful where we can based on state law and the NCAA's guidelines.
"In the other case from the Supreme Court, that is a little bit broader. For us here at Appalachian we are just taking our time to see what that means, to see where we can provide additional educational benefits per the new ruling. But we also have to be prudent with our finances, to make sure what we do benefits student athletes' health and well-being. That is really our No. 1 priority."
Ticket sales, including for the Duke Mayo Classic in Charlotte vs. East Carolina.
"They are really good. Let's talk about season tickets at Kidd-Brewer first. We are as high as we have ever again, pacing ahead of 2019, which was our high water mark. At this point, we are somewhere between five and 10 percent better than we were in 2019. It is trending really, really well and we are getting ready to go on sale with single game tickets. For the Duke Mayo Classic, we can always sell more but I am excited about where we are at about 35,000 that will be at that game. The next three or four weeks are of course critical, too. We need Appalachian people to go to Charlotte. We want to continue to play in Charlotte as a great place for us to go, periodically. So this is sort of a 'show up' case for App fans. We want to see them there and we can do more.
"I am checking on ticket sales every day, working with the Charlotte Sports Foundation. Those folks have been great and we are super excited to work with them. The model here at Appalachian has been that you have to go play an opportunity game, a game where you have a guaranteed rights fee, but when we were able to schedule Miami home-and-home, East Carolina became that. We didn't have to go play Miami and then another opportunity rights fee game. ECU and Charlotte is that for us, so I am keeping a very close eye on it. We are excited about where we are at, but we need folks to keep buying and see us down there in a couple of weeks."
What was the 2019 high water mark for season ticket sales and the impact of the new north end zone addition?
"2019 was 8,000ish in season ticket sales and we are at almost 85 percent of capacity in the North End Zone. We are really happy with that, especially with three weeks left to go. We knew it probably wouldn't be sold out this first year, so at 85 percent we know we have some room to work in the next couple of weeks. We also know that as people get a chance to engage, look at that space, and sit in the seats, sales will continue to pick up. We expect to be sold out some time next season."
How big is this game in Charlotte and the three-game series with East Carolina?
"It is a four-game series with East Carolina and this goes back to when I arrived at Appalachian. A couple of things folks said is that we want to play East Carolina again and we want to play in Charlotte. With this series, we have been able to check both of those boxes. As I mentioned, when you look at current vernacular in the Group of Five, if you look at us and the American Athletic Conference, the Sun Belt and the AAC are No. 1 and No. 2 or No. 2 and No. 1, however you slice it from a conference standpoint right now. With East Carolina being in-state and this being almost an East vs. West, but also it is the AAC vs. the Sun Belt. It is the top two Group of Five conferences right now. You also have a large fan base for both schools in the Charlotte region. It is also the opening game, coming out of a pandemic. We can only describe the 2020 season as choppy, rebuilding a schedule in August, just before the start of the season. We are literally taking over the Queen City for all week. We have all of our academic folks there. We recruit so much from the Charlotte region, whether it is for student athletes, students, faculty, staff...This is a really big deal for us outside of the football game. The is really important to us, but to the university as a whole Charlotte is a really important market. We look forward to spending a lot of time there with a lot of key folks."
How concerned are you with any or all of your sports teams having to travel to Louisiana, Georgia, Texas, Alabama? The Sun Belt has such a large geographic footprint.
"We are always concerned and certainly last year was not any different. Whether the 'super-spreader' data for COVID-19 might have been different from month to month or week to week in the states that we traveled in, we are always going to concerned about the safety, health and well-being of our student athletes as they travel. We continue to keep an eye on it, like the news out of Louisiana just yesterday (Aug. 12). We have had really good success with vaccination rates here at Appalachian, so that is helpful, but we will continue to monitor it."
How have you been educating your student athletes about vaccinations, not just in football, but in all sports programs?
"Well, it is all about education. Typically, here, that is done sport by sport with the trainers and our physicians, making sure they are educating all of our student athletes on the benefit of vaccinations. But that is all you can do: continue to educate and encourage while working with our local and state health folks about following up or if we have to do some quarantining. It is a lot like what we did last year. While we thought this might be behind us, we are ready to put the plan back in place."
How does the NC State situation at the College World Series play a factor in how you talk to players about the importance of getting vaccinated?
"I don't know all the dynamics of the NC State issue, but we were educating our student athletes long before that."
Is it detrimental to the Sun Belt Conference to have the team with a best record host the conference championship game in football, rather than a neutral site with maybe a neutral site sponsor?
"I don't think it is detrimental at all, nor do I think it is that important to find a neutral site sponsor. What the Sun Belt is doing is working great. We were fortunate to host the inaugural championship game and the second year, too. We look forward to hosting it again."
Where does the Hwy. 105 project stand, the old high school property?
"There is work out there, right now. Our first priority, and we have the funding for it, is to build the new track. With that, though, you are doing the site work for the entire property, including for softball and indoor/outdoor tennis. The first priority is building that track and that is happening right now. Then there is a building for men's and women's locker rooms for track, and phase two being an add-on for tennis and softball. The resources for track are raised and we are working on the tennis and softball related resources. The track should open up in the fall of 2022."
Any hard facilities work being done at Kidd-Brewer?
"No, but the Athletic Center was a football centric building, but now the North End Zone building is football centric. Whether it is some paint or decals of logos, what is really great is that all boats are lifted higher. Football moved over there, while all other sports have moved into this facility. Used to be those other sports were a little bit mixed and matched, in different places. For me, it is really exciting for the Athletic Center to become all of our other sports and coaches. I get to see more of our student athletes in those other sports. What used to be our football locker room will be for visiting football teams on gameday, but during the week it will become a day locker room for all of our women's sports. We will also have an option here for all of our men's sports as they use the strength and conditioning facilities. In the Group of Five, there are a lot of economy sites. Our facilities have been great and they just got much better. As we build that track and those buildings out there, we will have as good of facilities as any college or university in America.
"As far as other facilities down the road, you always have to be moving ahead and one of the things is a 100-yard long indoor practice facility for football. That is something that we will start working on, but we have a lot of other things to check off first. When we were FCS, we were probably one of the only schools to have an indoor facility of any kind. As we have continued to excel and grow our brand in FBS football, that is probably the next thing. We had thunderstorms yesterday and had to move indoors, but it challenging to only have a 60-yard indoor building, especially at our level. You are talking about an FBS football team that has been in the top 26 teams in the nation for three straight years, even with three different coaches, three different offensive coordinators, and three different defensive coordinators. We don't build teams here at Appalachian. We build programs. Football is as successful of a program as there has been in the state of North Carolina. We have to continue to upgrade our facilities to stay there."
There have been a couple of different scheduling models for men's and women's basketball, and last winter the Sun Belt signed a three-year deal to host the conference championships in Pensacola. Have they settled on a particular scheduling model?
"Yes. Obviously, based on last year we like Pensacola because we had a heck of a run down there. The city of Pensacola did a great job and I think interest is going to continue to grow. It is a great arena. As far as the scheduling model goes, I think we have settled in on (what works)."
From a football scheduling standpoint, has there been any resolution about the Wake Forest and Wisconsin games that we lost last fall?
"We continue to work with our friends at Wake Forest. Things were choppy last year and the ACC was doing some different things (in managing the COVID-19 pandemic). So we weren't able to go down to Wake Forest last year. We're talking, trying to get not just that one game rescheduled, but three games. We want to replay that one, but also get a home-and-home, too, hopefully in this decade. That is what we are shooting for. As far as Wisconsin, we will not be going there. We couldn't really find another date that worked, so we have moved on from that one. Football scheduling is so far out, it is difficult to find dates to make those up, especially in this decade, and that will work for both teams. Wisconsin did not pay us anything and we did not pursue anything. Everybody was struggling."
What went into the changes in the series against South Carolina?
"The original contract was for us to go down there, then they come up here, then we go down there. South Carolina had an opportunity to play in Atlanta in 2025, so they called and asked if we could restructure the deal. I feel good about where we ended up with the right fee we will get paid to go play there in 2027, and then the home and home series. We understood. It's really about sitting down and talking about what works for everybody. While it may not be ideal, we would have liked to have them there in 2025, I think we ended up in a good spot."
What are the prospects for Power Five teams coming up here, to Boone?
"Well, there are a lot of things. We go back to the question about realignment. Everybody is a little bit on edge right now, even in the Power Five, and that trickles down to the Group of Five scheduling. This is a great place and we look forward to more of those type of schools coming up, but it is a challenge. It is scheduling. It is relationships. It is phone calls. We continue to work on it."
What are the challenges when it comes to Boone's location and lodging shortfalls for an FBS team?
"Anywhere we go to play, pick a school, unless it is one that we are driving to we are usually staying thirty minutes to an hour away from the stadium, even in conference. Within roughly that window, you have Hickory. You have Tri-Cities. You can stay in Banner Elk. All an hour away, no problem. When we go play on the road, it is not uncommon for us to stay someplace an hour away. So, really, I don't believe that 'hard to get here' is a reason why teams don't come here. It is happening everywhere in America and, actually, some coaches prefer to stay at least an hour away. Throughout my career I have been on a lot of road trips made a lot of 45 minutes to an hour bus rides from the hotel to the stadium. You have four cities to fly into, whether Greensboro, Charlotte, Tri-Cities, or Hickory."
What are your thoughts on moving the football games from Saturday into the week days, which creates travel problems for some fans and adjusting work schedules? How do you balance your media rights deal, which is important, but also protecting your fan's interest?
"It is a hard balance, because ESPN has been very, very good to us. Taken further, when you start talking about taking the College Football Playoffs from four to 12 teams, what does that do to the current bowl system? I would contend that our partnership with ESPN really helps in that regard. It helps protect those bowl games.
"Our relationship with ESPN is really, really important, but in our conference and at our level, we draw as well as anybody in the country on Saturday, here at Kidd-Brewer. When you move that Saturday game to a Wednesday or Thursday...Well, we all know that it will be standing room only if we are playing Marshall or Coastal here on a Saturday. On Wednesday or Thursday, we have to really work to get fans to come up here. So it is a hard balance, and when you are one of the top if not the top program in the Sun Belt, you are going to get picked to be televised. It is a by-product of the success that we have had. We tell the partners in our conference that a Saturday home football game means more than in Boone, North Carolina. So we tell our conference leadership, 'Hey, just be cognizant of this. We know we will be one of the top picks, but also that success means that we are sold out every Saturday.' So that is really important."
How will media rights play into any realignment that might take place?
"That is important, because there is a valuation, for instance, that ESPN put on our current makeup of schools and places and programs. That same valuation process is at every conference level and with every media rights partner. As you look at schools coming and going in different conferences, how does that valuation change? In some conferences, a valuation might go up. In others, it might come down. If it comes down, how do you add or subtract that increases your value or decreases your value. If you decrease, others might increase, so some situations might be less appealing. So we look at what is the valuation of every program in every conference. For moving games and scheduling midweek, our valuation stays pretty high."
What are the prospects for adding back some of the sports programs that were cut because of the pandemic?
"You never say never, on anything. But right now, we have to be comfortable with 17 sports. At one time we were at 20 and the fifth or sixth most among Group of Five schools. Our charge right now is to fully fund the 17 sports that we have and give those 17 programs the best chance for success. Then, who knows what the future will hold in that regard."
