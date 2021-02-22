Mrs. Mazie Bell Ward Walsh, 87, of Millers Creek, N.C., passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Rose Glen Manor.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Millers Creek Baptist Church with Pastor Shannon Critcher, Pastor David Dyer, Rev. Ray Greene and Mrs. Jan Dyer officiating. Burial will be in Willow Valley Cemetery in Vilas. The family will receive friends from 11:30 until 12:30 PM prior to the service at the church.
Mrs. Walsh was born August 25, 1933 in Watauga County to Leonard and Floy Glenn Ward. She was a member of Millers Creek Baptist Church and Willow Valley Baptist Church. Mazie worked in childcare and was affectionately known as “Miss Mazie” at Today’s Kidz.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Drake McCon Walsh; and three brothers, Cannon, Darrell and Dexter Ward.
She is survived by a daughter, Lisa Walsh Faw; a son, Nicky Lee Walsh and wife, Lydia, all of Millers Creek; two grandchildren, Emily Faw Mockerman and husband, Ben, Douglas McClure and wife, Linda; three great grandchildren, Koston David Smithey, Kynlee Drake Smithey and Jeri Nicole McClure; and one great great grandchild, Braxton Liam Collins; sister-in-law, Judy Walsh Reynolds of North Wilkesboro; and special friends, Phyllis Foster, Jean Moretz and Jan and Les Dyer and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4600 Park Road, Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
Online condolences may be made to www.reinsturdivant.com.
